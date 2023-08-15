LISTEN: Donald Trump and his allies indicted in Atlanta

In this special episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein is joined by the AJC’s Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman of the award-winning Breakdown to discuss the sprawling Fulton County case against Donald Trump and 18 others.

