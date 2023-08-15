LISTEN: Donald Trump and his allies indicted in Atlanta

Greg Bluestein talks to Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman about the historic indictment

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

In this special episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, host Greg Bluestein is joined by the AJC’s Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman of the award-winning Breakdown to discuss the sprawling Fulton County case against Donald Trump and 18 others.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

