Congress averted a government shutdown. Here is how Georgia lawmakers voted

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden late Saturday signed a bill to fund the government through Nov. 17, beating a deadline to avoid a government shutdown by less than an hour.

The last-minute agreement was approved overwhelmingly in both the House and the Senate with bipartisan support after Speaker Kevin McCarthy decided to work with Democrats. One of his far-right detractors is already threatening to bring a motion to remove McCarthy from his leadership position as a result.

Every Democrat in Georgia’s delegation voted in favor of the stopgap funding measure, and so did four of the nine House Republicans. The five Georgia Republicans who opposed the measure are U.S. Reps. Andrew Clyde, Mike Collins, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Barry Loudermilk and Rich McCormick.

Read below for a full list of how each lawmaker from Georgia voted, plus any statements they released explaining their thinking.

“YES”

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Atlanta: “The will of strong bipartisan majorities in both chambers of Congress overcame an extreme MAGA faction in the U.S. House who for weeks had pushed us senselessly toward a shutdown. As I have said for weeks, the only path forward was bipartisanship.”

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Atlanta: “Glad cooler heads have prevailed and we were able to avoid a government shutdown last night. This will give the Senate time to negotiate broader, bipartisan funding legislation that will continue to help Georgia’s families & small businesses thrive.”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta: “Our nation is facing a litany of crises due to President Biden’s radical policies. Now is not the time for an unnecessary government shutdown. I have worked tirelessly in Congress to restore regular order in the House, which can now continue.”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany: No public statements, but all Democrats except one supported the stopgap funding measure.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler: “I am thrilled that the House acted in a bipartisan manner to keep the government open and funded. We have a lot of work to do between now and November, and this continuing resolution will give us additional time to end the reckless spending that Washington Democrats continue forcing on Americans.”

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock: No public statements, but he is generally supportive of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and follows his lead.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia: No public statements, but all Democrats except one supported the stopgap funding measure.

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta: No public statements, but all Democrats except one supported the stopgap funding measure.

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton: “The bipartisan continuing resolution passed by the House today isn’t perfect, but it prevents a government shutdown for 45 days. Congress will return to Washington on Monday to continue our work to pass responsible appropriations bills.”

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta: No public statements, but all Democrats except one supported the stopgap funding measure.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta: “Passing legislation to keep the government open is one of the most fundamental jobs of Congress. That’s why I voted yes: to keep the federal government open for the American people and prevent food from being taken out of the mouths of women and children.”

“NO”

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens: “I’m a HARD NO on the ‘clean’ CR. The American people didn’t give us the majority to continue Nancy Pelosi’s bloated spending levels or advance the Left’s radical policies that are destroying our nation.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson: “I have repeatedly said I would not support a clean continuing resolution —especially one that does not reduce spending, secure our border, or provide a clear roadmap to passing the remaining appropriations bills. Today was an easy NO for me.”

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome: “I’m not going to fund a government that has a weaponized Department of Justice that is constantly prosecuting President Trump, pro-life protesters, and anybody they deem a political enemy, all while ignoring the murders and rapes and nonstop crime that happens here in our nation’s capital. I’m not going to fund a government that doesn’t care about our own border, but that worships Ukraine.”

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville: No public statements, but he generally votes against legislation that provides temporary government funding because he believes it allows members of Congress to prolong negotiating long-term spending packages.

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee: “I voted against today’s last minute ‘Hail Mary’ because continuing the reckless Pelosi/Biden spending for 45 more days is simply not acceptable. We must reduce the size of government. Manufactured crises are how the political elites win and those we are entrusted to serve lose.”

