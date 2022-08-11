Trump hires Findling to represent him in grand jury probe

Trump has said he did nothing wrong and characterized the conversation as a “perfect phone call.”

Decatur attorney Dwight Thomas also confirmed earlier this week that he is consulting with a number of lawyers who are representing people who are a focus of the special purpose grand jury investigation.

Thomas once represented former DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones during two special grand jury investigations and another involving former DeKalb CEO Burrell Ellis.

”Several lawyers have reached out to me about my expertise in special purpose grand juries,” Thomas said. “I’m helping quite a few lawyers who have interest in this matter.”

Thomas declined to disclose the names of those lawyers, although CBS News has reported Thomas is assisting former President Donald Trump’s legal team.

Thomas added that he is not an attorney of record for any target of the special purpose grand jury investigation.