BreakingNews
Atlanta marks 100 homicide cases for 2022, days ahead of last year’s pace
ajc logo
X

Trump hires Findling to represent him in grand jury probe

March 3, 2022 Atlanta - Mitzi Bickers, who served as Mayor Kasim Reed’s director of human services, leaves with her attorney, Drew Findling (left), after her hearing in federal court at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Bickers is set to be the first person to face a jury in the Atlanta City Hall corruption investigation. She faces 12 counts related to an alleged conspiracy involving pay-to-play contracting. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
March 3, 2022 Atlanta - Mitzi Bickers, who served as Mayor Kasim Reed’s director of human services, leaves with her attorney, Drew Findling (left), after her hearing in federal court at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Bickers is set to be the first person to face a jury in the Atlanta City Hall corruption investigation. She faces 12 counts related to an alleged conspiracy involving pay-to-play contracting. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump has retained Drew Findling as his attorney to represent him in the ongoing criminal investigation by the Fulton County special purpose grand jury examining what happened in Georgia after the 2020 presidential election.

Trump’s hiring of Findling was confirmed by attorneys with knowledge of the matter. Findling is a highly regarded criminal defense attorney who has represented numerous notable clients.

These include Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, former city of Atlanta employee Mitzi Bickers and several famous rappers. Now Findling’s law firm represents a former president in one of the highest profile cases in the country.

“Drew is a spectacular attorney and the former president could not have chosen better,” said Atlanta criminal defense attorney Bruce Morris.

The special purpose grand jury was convened in May. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said the primary impetus behind the probe was Trump’s Jan. 2, 2021, phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he asked Raffensperger to “find” him 11,780 votes, one more than was needed to overturn the election results.

Trump has said he did nothing wrong and characterized the conversation as a “perfect phone call.”

Decatur attorney Dwight Thomas also confirmed earlier this week that he is consulting with a number of lawyers who are representing people who are a focus of the special purpose grand jury investigation.

Thomas once represented former DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones during two special grand jury investigations and another involving former DeKalb CEO Burrell Ellis.

”Several lawyers have reached out to me about my expertise in special purpose grand juries,” Thomas said. “I’m helping quite a few lawyers who have interest in this matter.”

Thomas declined to disclose the names of those lawyers, although CBS News has reported Thomas is assisting former President Donald Trump’s legal team.

Thomas added that he is not an attorney of record for any target of the special purpose grand jury investigation.

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up 4h ago
MARTA’s Five Points station to get major face-lift
1h ago
Prison smuggling case links GED instructor to gang activity
4h ago
Braves’ Kirby Yates returns to mound after 724 days, major surgery
9h ago
Braves’ Kirby Yates returns to mound after 724 days, major surgery
9h ago
Jason Heyward’s career takes another abrupt turn
19h ago
The Latest
Barrage of bullets outside SW Atlanta businesses injures woman in car
3m ago
Atlanta marks 100 homicide cases for 2022, days ahead of last year’s pace
21m ago
Man shot multiple times, killed at DeKalb apartments
1h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves' Vaughn Grissom celebrates while running the bases on his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Boston. At right is Braves third base coach Ron Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
10h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
4h ago
Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top