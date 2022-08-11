Trump hires Findling to represent him in grand jury probe

Former President Donald Trump has retained Drew Findling as his attorney to represent him in the ongoing criminal investigation by the Fulton County special purpose grand jury examining what happened in Georgia after the 2020 presidential election.
Trump’s hiring of Findling was confirmed by attorneys with knowledge of the matter. Findling is a highly regarded criminal defense attorney who has represented numerous notable clients.
These include Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, former city of Atlanta employee Mitzi Bickers and several famous rappers. Now Findling’s law firm represents a former president in one of the highest profile cases in the country.
“Drew is a spectacular attorney and the former president could not have chosen better,” said Atlanta criminal defense attorney Bruce Morris.
The special purpose grand jury was convened in May. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said the primary impetus behind the probe was Trump’s Jan. 2, 2021, phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he asked Raffensperger to “find” him 11,780 votes, one more than was needed to overturn the election results.
Trump has said he did nothing wrong and characterized the conversation as a “perfect phone call.”
Decatur attorney Dwight Thomas also confirmed earlier this week that he is consulting with a number of lawyers who are representing people who are a focus of the special purpose grand jury investigation.
Thomas once represented former DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones during two special grand jury investigations and another involving former DeKalb CEO Burrell Ellis.
”Several lawyers have reached out to me about my expertise in special purpose grand juries,” Thomas said. “I’m helping quite a few lawyers who have interest in this matter.”
Thomas declined to disclose the names of those lawyers, although CBS News has reported Thomas is assisting former President Donald Trump’s legal team.
Thomas added that he is not an attorney of record for any target of the special purpose grand jury investigation.
