Book royalties, blind trust among assets in Ossoff, Warnock disclosures

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s memoir sold well enough that he earned $655,000 in royalties during 2022, according to financial disclosures recently submitted on his behalf.

Meanwhile, his counterpart, fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff, continues to keep most of his wealth in a qualified blind trust that allows him little insight into how his money is being invested.

Warnock’s disclosures also list $154,895 in salary from Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he serves as senior pastor. But of that amount, $125,000 is deferred compensation based on an agreement with the church that precedes his service as a senator, his office said.

The senator is no longer receiving a housing allowance from the church, an arrangement implemented shortly after he was elected in January 2021 but which drew scrutiny and some criticism. In his 2021 financial disclosure, Warnock reported an allowance of about $7,417 a month.

Ethics rules limit how much U.S. senators can earn in addition to their $174,000 government salary. But the housing payments — which Warnock’s campaign called a “personal parsonage allowance” — were not subject to that cap and received approval from the Senate Ethics Committee.

Warnock’s disclosures include assets worth between $1.1 million and $2.5 million. Members of Congress are only required to list assets and liabilities within wide ranges, making it impossible to pinpoint exact dollar amounts.

His liabilities are mortgages on homes in Atlanta and Washington and are valued between $300,000 and $600,000. That puts his net worth between $800,000 and $1.9 million.

That is about 40% higher than before he took office. In disclosures filed as a candidate in 2020, Warnock’s net worth was between $555,014 and $1.3 million.

Ossoff arrived at the Senate with an expansive portfolio before he transferred his holdings into the blind trust, which is valued between $1 million and $5 million. He also has other assets worth between $88,000 and $321,000.

He did not list any income outside of his government salary. Ossoff’s liabilities, mainly an Atlanta home, are between $260,000 and $515,000.

That means he has a net worth somewhere in the range of $828,000 to $4.8 million. That is down considerably from when he was a candidate in 2020 and reported a net worth between $2 million and $7.3 million.

Data specialist Isaac Sabetai contributed to this article.