Wellstar hit with federal complaints on Atlanta hospital closures

“We are here to announce that we are united in calling for Wellstar Hospital Systems to take responsibility and be accountable for what they’ve left behind untended-to here in Atlanta and surrounding counties when they shuttered two hospitals,” said state Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta.

The complaints ask the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services to investigate whether the closures violate Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, and ask the Internal Revenue Service to investigate whether Wellstar should maintain its nonprofit status.