Wellstar hit with federal complaints on Atlanta hospital closures

State legislators, Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts and other local leaders announced Wednesday they are filing two federal complaints against Wellstar Health System.
“We are here to announce that we are united in calling for Wellstar Hospital Systems to take responsibility and be accountable for what they’ve left behind untended-to here in Atlanta and surrounding counties when they shuttered two hospitals,” said state Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta.
The complaints ask the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services to investigate whether the closures violate Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, and ask the Internal Revenue Service to investigate whether Wellstar should maintain its nonprofit status.
Atlanta Medical Center and the hospital in East Point served largely minority communities and their closure created a “healthcare desert,” even as the nonprofit firm continues to operate hospitals in more affluent majority-White areas, officials said. The hospitals’ closure has thrown a greater burden on Grady Memorial Hospital.
Wellstar has said it closed the hospitals because it was not financially feasible to keep them open, despite multi-millions in improvements.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News