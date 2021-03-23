Bills changing Georgia election laws pass committee, await final votes

“Requiring a photo ID for voters who don’t have a driver’s license is akin, to me, to a poll test for many,” Harrell said. “I don’t believe the legislation is ready to become law without consequences that will make Georgia’s election process ... harder for both election workers and voters.”

Majority Leader Mike Dugan, a Republican from Carrollton, asked opponents of the bill to tone done rhetoric on proposals he said would improve elections. He objected to the characterization of the legislation as being similar to Jim Crow laws that disenfranchised Black voters.

“It’s demeaning to all the people who came before that actually had to work their tails off to get those laws repealed,” Dugan said. “The hyperbole is unfortunate.”

The bill would also limit ballot drop boxes, an innovation in the 2020 election cycle that allowed voters to deliver their absentee ballots rather than have to rely on the U.S. Postal Service to return them by election day. Drop boxes would only be allowed inside advance polling places during the hours that they’re opening.

In addition, the bill expands early voting by requiring two Saturdays during the three-week early voting period. Legislators also allowed county election offices to have the option of opening for early voting on two Sundays, a decision that came after protests over reducing voting opportunities especially for Black voters who go to the polls after church.

The legislation also creates a hotline to report voting allegations to the attorney general’s office, allows the State Election Board to take over county election boards it deems problematic, and requires disclaimers on absentee ballot application forms mailed by nonprofit groups.

The Senate bill is narrower than the House elections measure that cleared its committee Monday.

The House version, Senate Bill 202, also sets a deadline to request absentee ballots 11 days before election day, disqualifies provisional ballots cast in the wrong precinct, bans free food to voters waiting in line, and requires runoffs four weeks after election day instead of nine weeks.

Both the Senate and House election bills will next reach votes in their full legislative chambers. Then lawmakers will attempt to resolve differences in the bills and cast final votes.