Bill seeks hand-marked paper ballots in Georgia polling places

Legislation proposed amid election security concerns

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Politics
By
42 minutes ago
X

Georgia voters could choose to fill out paper ballots by hand instead of using touchscreens in polling places under a bill proposed Tuesday by the state Senate chairman who oversees elections legislation.

The bill would end Georgia’s reliance on voting computers that print out ballots, which critics say are vulnerable to potential tampering. Under current state law, in-person voters are required to vote on touchscreens.

The paper ballot proposal arrives after Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Republican state senators questioned whether Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was doing enough to safeguard next year’s presidential election. Last spring, Raffensperger announced statewide testing and auditing of voting equipment.

Georgia’s voting system, manufactured by Dominion, has come under fire since the 2020 election, especially from Republican supporters of Donald Trump following his narrow loss in Georgia. Multiple investigations and recounts have confirmed the results.

The legislation by Senate Ethics Chairman Max Burns, a Republican from Sylvania, would allow in-person voters to request a physical ballot that they would fill out by hand. Burns didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Senators will discuss the bill at a Nov. 1 meeting of the Senate Ethics Committee, which will also focus on Raffensperger’s decision to wait until after 2024 to upgrade Dominion’s software.

Five counties are piloting the updated software during this year’s election, but Raffensperger opposed a massive statewide rollout until it’s thoroughly tested.

The paper ballot bill could receive hearings and votes during next year’s legislative session.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

HAPPENING NOW
U.S. House vote on making Jim Jordan speaker happening soon40m ago

Credit: Innocence Project of Florida

Man exonerated 16 years after wrongful conviction killed by Georgia deputy
1h ago

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Women rappers finally shatter Atlanta’s hip-hop ceiling
1h ago

Three endangered species tied to Georgia are now extinct, feds say
4h ago

Three endangered species tied to Georgia are now extinct, feds say
4h ago

Credit: (MARTHA WILLIAMS FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Atlanta food halls and stalls give pop-up chefs a place to grow
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

U.S. House speaker vote underway, Jim Jordan faces GOP defections
40m ago
Georgia senator suing driver, trucking company over injuries from 2022 crash
4h ago
Another Savannah River deepening will take another bipartisan alliance
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich has a message for the Phillies from Braves fans
21h ago
An early Halloween: Things to do with your grandkids this week
5h ago
Falcons’ Calais Campbell to donate $150,000 to teachers
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top