Bill seeks hand-marked paper ballots in Georgia polling places

The bill would end Georgia’s reliance on voting computers that print out ballots, which critics say are vulnerable to potential tampering. Under current state law, in-person voters are required to vote on touchscreens.

The paper ballot proposal arrives after Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Republican state senators questioned whether Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was doing enough to safeguard next year’s presidential election. Last spring, Raffensperger announced statewide testing and auditing of voting equipment.

Georgia’s voting system, manufactured by Dominion, has come under fire since the 2020 election, especially from Republican supporters of Donald Trump following his narrow loss in Georgia. Multiple investigations and recounts have confirmed the results.

The legislation by Senate Ethics Chairman Max Burns, a Republican from Sylvania, would allow in-person voters to request a physical ballot that they would fill out by hand. Burns didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Senators will discuss the bill at a Nov. 1 meeting of the Senate Ethics Committee, which will also focus on Raffensperger’s decision to wait until after 2024 to upgrade Dominion’s software.

Five counties are piloting the updated software during this year’s election, but Raffensperger opposed a massive statewide rollout until it’s thoroughly tested.

The paper ballot bill could receive hearings and votes during next year’s legislative session.