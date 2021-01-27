Bill seeks two copies of photo ID to vote absentee in Georgia

“By requiring access to a printer, which many Georgians obviously do not have, Republicans are attempting to purposely take away the ability of many Georgians to vote by mail simply because they believe too many Democrats and too many people of color voted by mail,” said Fair Fight spokesman Seth Bringman.

More Republicans than Democrats voted absentee in prior years, but that changed in the 2020 elections. Almost twice as many Democrats returned absentee ballots in November’s election after Trump frequently criticized them. In all, over 1.3 million people returned absentee ballots in Georgia’s presidential election.

An audit of absentee ballot signatures by the GBI and secretary of state’s office found no cases of fraud among 15,000 ballots reviewed.

The idea of mandating some form of photo ID has the support of powerful Republicans in Georgia, including Gov. Brian Kemp, Lieutenant Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston.

Under the legislation, Georgia voters would be required to submit a photocopy of their driver’s license, voter ID card, U.S. Passport, government employee ID, military ID card or tribal identification card. Members of the military and overseas voters would be exempt from having to return photo ID.

