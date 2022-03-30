ajc logo
Bill passes to allow removal of blue lights from Georgia trooper cars

The Georgia State Patrol responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on the exit ramp from I-285 East to Jonesboro Road on March 25, 2021. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The Georgia State Patrol responded to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on the exit ramp from I-285 East to Jonesboro Road on March 25, 2021. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Opponents say drivers might not see police coming

Flashing blue police lights atop Georgia State Patrol cars could be removed under a bill that passed the General Assembly with a final vote Wednesday.

The legislation allows state troopers to stop using rooftop lights on patrol cars, instead relying on lights displayed on the front, back or sides of vehicles.

The measure now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp following a 49-5 vote in the state Senate on Wednesday. The bill previously passed the state House.

Supporters of House Bill 1146 said it gives the Georgia State Patrol flexibility with their car lighting, but critics worried that driver’s wouldn’t be able to identify police as easily.

“We recognize the State Patrol because of the blue bars sitting on the top of the car,” said state Sen. David Lucas, a Democrat from Macon who voted against the bill. “So why would we remove the lights on the top of the car so folks will not realize who they’re approaching?”

State Sen. John Albers said some new police vehicles already come with LED lights built in, eliminating the need for rooftop lights.

“We’re not removing the lights. This gives flexibility,” said Albers, a Republican from Roswell. “LEDs are much better used than the traditional revolving and rotating light bars.”

State law currently allows no more than two vehicles per Georgia State Patrol post without exterior roof lights.

