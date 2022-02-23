Blue police lights atop Georgia state trooper cars might disappear

The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Jodi Lott, said new lighting and signage technology for patrol cars make rooftop lights unnecessary.

“Some in Georgia have used the bar light on the roof of the vehicle as their confirmation that the vehicle attempting to stop them is for certain an officer of the law,” said Lott, a Republican from Evans. “But with the new technology, Georgia State Patrol vehicles are equipped with a messaging bar that reads ‘State Patrol.’ This is a significant and definitive label for improved safety.”

State law currently allows up to two vehicles per Georgia State Patrol post without exterior roof lights.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety, which oversees the Georgia State Patrol, requested the legislation, Lott said.