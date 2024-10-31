Bill Clinton is headed back to Georgia for a final weekend voter drive

Former President Bill Clinton will campaign in east Georgia on Sunday to turn out votes for Vice President Kamala Harris in a part of the state where early voting has lagged behind other Democratic strongholds.
Clinton is scheduled to stump in Augusta, where roughly 40% of active voters have cast ballots. That’s below other deep-blue areas where turnout has exceeded 50% of the electorate.
The Democrat’s visit to Augusta, part of a region walloped by Hurricane Helene, will come the day after Harris is set to hold her final rally in Georgia with a Saturday get-out-the-vote drive in Atlanta.
Former President Donald Trump is headed to Middle Georgia on Sunday for what campaign officials expect will be his final rally in the state this election cycle.
This will be Clinton’s second trip to Georgia this campaign season, after an earlier visit that included stops in Albany and Middle Georgia.
The Harris campaign views Clinton as a rare surrogate who can pull off a twofer: motivate rural Georgians who have drifted away from Democrats while also energizing Black voters who make up the party’s base.
Recent polls of Georgia show Harris with softer support among Black voters than other Democratic statewide candidates at this stage in the contest, and her campaign is taking additional steps to rev up core supporters.
