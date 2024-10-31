Bill Clinton is headed back to Georgia for a final weekend voter drive

Former President Bill Clinton will campaign in east Georgia on Sunday to turn out votes for Vice President Kamala Harris in a part of the state where early voting has lagged behind other Democratic strongholds.

Clinton is scheduled to stump in Augusta, where roughly 40% of active voters have cast ballots. That’s below other deep-blue areas where turnout has exceeded 50% of the electorate.

The Democrat’s visit to Augusta, part of a region walloped by Hurricane Helene, will come the day after Harris is set to hold her final rally in Georgia with a Saturday get-out-the-vote drive in Atlanta.