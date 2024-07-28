Biden, Trump clash in contrast of styles

Trump, meanwhile, peppered the debate with falsehoods, such as contending that Democratic economic policies have only created jobs for people in the U.S. illegally or that Biden supports late-term abortions – something that the president directly refuted.

“He’s willing to rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month and kill the baby,” Trump said, drawing a fiery response from Biden: “That’s simply not true … we are not for late-term abortion, period, period, period.”

Abortion is among the issues Democrats see as one of their strongest electoral arguments, with polls by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and other outlets showing most voters back expanding abortion rights.

Biden said he backed reinstating Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision that granted a constitutional right to abortion that was overturned with the help of three Trump-appointed justices.

But the former president sought to shift the argument into friendlier territory, routinely painting a bleak picture of an “uncivilized country” and cities that have turned into “rat’s nests” because of illegal border crossings.