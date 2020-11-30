Austin Scott becomes third Georgia congressman to test positive for COVID-19

Three Georgia congressmen, all Republicans, have tested positive for the coronavirus since October. The latest is U.S. Rep. Austin Scott of Tifton, who announced his diagnosis Monday.
A statement from Scott’s chief of staff, Jason Lawrence, indicated the congressman’s wife, Vivien, also has the coronavirus.
“Rep. Scott has tested positive for COVID-19 and is following guidance from the House attending physician as well as his personal physician,” Lawrence said. “Austin and Vivien are appreciative of the prayers and well-wishes.”
Scott’s team did not respond to questions about when or where he believes he may have been exposed to the virus.
U.S. Rep. Rick Allen of Evans announced last week that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would quarantine.
Days earlier, U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia stopped campaigning in person for the Jan. 5 runoff after she received a positive coronavirus test. She returned to the trail after receiving two consecutive negative tests.
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson of West Point announced he had COVID-19 in October. Gov. Brian Kemp had campaigned with Ferguson and self-quarantined for precautionary reasons.
Early in the pandemic, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins quarantined after coming in contact with someone at a conference who tested positive for the coronavirus.