Appeals court: Spanish-language absentee applications weren’t required

The three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided that while Gwinnett County must translate election materials under the Voting Rights Act, that mandate didn’t apply to absentee ballot applications sent by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The case arose from Raffensperger’s decision to mail English-language absentee ballot applications to 6.9 million Georgia voters in spring 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, encouraging them to vote from home and avoid human contact at polling places.