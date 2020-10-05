Judge dismisses request for more Spanish ballot access in Georgia

“I think Gwinnett County voters need to be protected no matter who sends the voting information,” Gonzalez said. “He is in power to force the state to comply with federal law.”

Gonzalez said his group would consider an appeal.

The lawsuit stems from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s decision to send absentee ballot applications to all Georgia voters earlier this year. Raffensperger sent the applications in English, but Gwinnett is required to send Spanish-language voting materials under the federal Voting Rights Act.

The law requires bilingual ballot access when more than 5% or 10,000 citizens of voting age are members of a single language minority and have difficulty speaking English. In Gwinnett, 21% of the total population is Hispanic, according to Census data — nearly 200,000 people.

GALEO had updated the suit to include the secretary of state’s online portal for ballot requests. The secretary of state’s office declined to comment and a spokesperson for Gwinnett County did not respond to requests for comment.