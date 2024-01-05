Court shields Raffensperger from testifying in election security trial

11th US Circuit rules secretary of state doesn’t have to take the stand
A panel of three judges on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will not have to testify in an election security trial that begins Tuesday. Plaintiffs in the case allege that programming errors or hacks to the state's voting equipment, manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems, could change election results. State election officials say the voting equipment is safe and trustworthy.(Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
A panel of three judges on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will not have to testify in an election security trial that begins Tuesday. Plaintiffs in the case allege that programming errors or hacks to the state's voting equipment, manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems, could change election results. State election officials say the voting equipment is safe and trustworthy.(Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Politics
By
1 hour ago

Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won’t be required to testify during an election security trial this month, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday.

The appeals court shielded Raffensperger from having to take the stand to answer questions about Georgia’s voting system and a breach in Coffee County in January 2021.

High-ranking officials such as Raffensperger aren’t compelled to testify about their reasons for taking official actions unless there are “extraordinary circumstances,” according to the decision by a three-judge panel.

“The plaintiffs have not identified any information that is both essential to their claims and that cannot be gleaned from other witnesses,” the three-page ruling states. “Although the plaintiffs point to public statements the secretary has made about the litigation, the secretary’s public statements do not in themselves create an extraordinary circumstance that requires his personal testimony.”

The trial, which begins Tuesday, will test whether Georgia’s voting technology infringes on fundamental voting rights. Georgia’s election equipment, manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems, relies on touchscreens that print out paper ballots.

Plaintiffs in the case allege that programming errors or hacks could change election results, but state election officials say the voting equipment is safe and trustworthy.

Without Raffensperger, other election officials could testify. Potential witnesses for the state include Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling, State Elections Director Blake Evans and members of the State Election Board, according to court filings.

The three judges on the 11th Circuit panel, all of whom were appointed by President Donald Trump, overturned U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg, an appointee of President Barack Obama who had ordered Raffensperger to testify. On the panel were Circuit Judges Andrew Brasher, Robert Luck and Kevin Newsom.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top