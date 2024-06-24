Politics

Anticipation builds: With hours to go, press center near debate site is getting busy

By
1 hour ago

Streets were closed and traffic was building early Thursday around Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion hours before the first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Inside the arena, dozens of reporters from around the world were already gathering before large banks of TV screens ahead of the debate. Rows of tables and chairs were set up around the concourse for the media, and TV sets were airing live coverage all morning.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

