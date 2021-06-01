Alarm triggers concerns about ballot security at Fulton warehouse

An attorney for the plaintiffs, Bob Cheeley, said Tuesday he hired security officers to watch the warehouse after a judge last month allowed a future ballot review. Fulton is seeking to dismiss the case.

Fulton County sheriff’s deputies left their patrol of the warehouse before the alarm went off, Cheeley said. He said it’s likely that staff neglected to lock the front door of the warehouse when they left work Friday for the holiday weekend.

“I’m really concerned about their lackadaisical attitude toward security, particularly leaving the building unlocked,” Cheeley said. “Obviously, Fulton County doesn’t take their job responsibility seriously to protect ballots. … Somebody could have walked in there and set the whole place on fire.”

The Fulton sheriff’s department is investigating the incident, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan.

“We can confirm that the security alarm was activated at the warehouse on Saturday,” said Fulton County spokeswomen Jessica Corbitt. “We are confident that the ballots at the warehouse have been secure at all times.”

Trump criticized the county for failing to secure the warehouse, which is managed by the clerk of superior court, who has custody of ballots and many other government records.

“We must not allow ANYONE to compromise these ballots by leaving the building unsecured,” Trump wrote in an email to supporters Monday. “Republicans and Patriots must protect this site and the Absentee Ballots. The Left talks about election security but they do not practice what they preach because they are afraid of what might be found.”

Cheeley said the county had told the judge they would keep deputies stationed at the warehouse 24 hours a day, and they shouldn’t have left their post. He said his private security guards were off-duty sheriffs deputies from Douglas County who are allowed to investigate when an alarm goes off.

Cheeley said he will ask the judge to allow his security team inside the warehouse, or to relocate ballots to a more secure location.

If the ballot inspection moves forward, Fulton County would scan high-resolution images of absentee ballots and then turn them over to the plaintiffs. Original ballots would remain in government custody.

Superior Court Judge Brian Amero plans to consider motions to dismiss the case later this month.