Politically Georgia: Previewing the Kemp-Perdue debate

It’s the debate we’ve been waiting for.
Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue go head-to-head Sunday in what is expected to be a fiery debate at the WSB-TV studios.
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the two candidates ahead of the showdown.
Plus, our team looks at how the tone of Senator Raphael Warnock’s campaign is changing since his 2020 run.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
More from Politically Georgia
Editors' Picks
Credit: SPECIAL PHOTO, GWINNETT CHAMBER
The Latest