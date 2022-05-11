ajc logo
Politically Georgia Podcast: Kemp puts pedal to the metal

Nearly completed cars come down the assembly line at the Kia plant near West Point.

Nearly completed cars come down the assembly line at the Kia plant near West Point.

Georgia could be well on its way to becoming a hub for electric vehicles.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explain why Hyundai Motor Corp. could soon announce a second plant in Georgia and what it means for Gov. Brian Kemp’s legacy.

Our team will also look at what’s left in former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s piggy bank and Senate frontrunner Herschel Walker explains his November strategy.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

