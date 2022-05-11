Politically Georgia Podcast: Kemp puts pedal to the metal

Georgia could be well on its way to becoming a hub for electric vehicles.
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explain why Hyundai Motor Corp. could soon announce a second plant in Georgia and what it means for Gov. Brian Kemp’s legacy.
Our team will also look at what’s left in former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s piggy bank and Senate frontrunner Herschel Walker explains his November strategy.
