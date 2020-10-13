Trump to return to Georgia on Friday to headline Macon rally

President Donald Trump will headline a rally in Macon on Friday as his campaign races to stave off Democratic efforts to capture the state for the first time in nearly three decades.
The Republican will speak at a 7 p.m. event at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, the same spot where he headlined a pre-election rally for Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018.
Trump returned to the campaign trail Monday in Sanford for the first time since his coronavirus diagnosis, appearing maskless after his physician announced he has tested negative for consecutive days.
Democrats are forcing Trump to shift to the defensive in Georgia, a must-win for the Republican’s re-election hopes. Joe Biden’s campaign has bought $4 million worth of campaign ads for the final stretch of the race, and his wife Jill Biden visited Monday.
Though Trump’s campaign has halted its ad onslaught in Georgia, his campaign has responded with a flurry of campaign stops. The president last visited on Sept. 25 and Vice President Mike Pence stopped by days later. Donald Trump Jr. headlined a rally on Monday as well.
Just about every public poll shows the race for president is deadlocked in Georgia, which Republicans have carried in every White House contest since 1996.