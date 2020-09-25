AJC on Facebook: What you need to know to vote absentee in Georgia

X

FILE - In this a June 9, 2020, file photo, voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the state's primary election at a polling place in Atlanta, Ga. Georgia’s primary earlier this year became a poster child for election dysfunction. Election officials say they are making sweeping changes to avoid a repeat in November, as Georgia emerges as a potential presidential battleground where turnout is expected to set records and the coronavirus continues to rage. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
Credit: Ron Harris

By Mark Niesse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Georgians than ever before are voting on absentee ballots in this fall’s election.

The rise of absentee voting introduces questions about how those ballots will be counted and kept secure. There are already over 1.2 million voters who have requested absentee ballots, a number that’s rising by about 25,000 a day.

From drop boxes to shifting deadlines, the AJC will host a discussion about absentee voting in Georgia on Facebook Live at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Join the conversation on the AJC’s Facebook page and YouTube account.

