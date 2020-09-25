AJC on Facebook: What you need to know to vote absentee in Georgia

More Georgians than ever before are voting on absentee ballots in this fall’s election.
The rise of absentee voting introduces questions about how those ballots will be counted and kept secure. There are already over 1.2 million voters who have requested absentee ballots, a number that’s rising by about 25,000 a day.
From drop boxes to shifting deadlines, the AJC will host a discussion about absentee voting in Georgia on Facebook Live at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.
