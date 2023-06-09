BreakingNews
Donald Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
X

What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An indictment is a formal accusation against someone suspected of committing a serious crime.

Indictments are handed down by a grand jury, which is a randomly selected group of 16-23 citizens summoned to serve in the jurisdiction where the charges are being sought. Grand juries do their work in secret. They often meet for weeks at a time and hear evidence in multiple cases.

Grand jury proceedings are one-sided. Defense lawyers are not involved; Prosecutors decide which witnesses and evidence to present. Grand jurors may ask witnesses questions as they determine whether there is probable cause to bring criminal charges.

Probable cause is a standard set forth in the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and means that a reasonable person would believe that a crime had been committed. It is substantially less strict than the threshold of beyond a reasonable doubt, which is used to convict someone during a criminal trial.

Where a jury in a criminal trial must reach a unanimous verdict, a grand jury can issue an indictment with a simple majority.

Indictments may be sealed until the suspect appears in court. Prosecutors share their evidence with defense attorneys, who often ask a judge to dismiss the case on various legal grounds.

A trial may not be scheduled for months — or years — after an indictment is handed down.

About the Author

Follow Shannon McCaffrey on twitter
Editors' Picks

Food stamp payments late for thousands of Georgians 6h ago

Credit: TNS

Ossoff, Johnson introduce bills to advance hydrogen fuel for aviation
24m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Questions of transparency in Roswell city government
2h ago

Georgia’s tax take drops in May, but another healthy surplus likely
3h ago

Georgia’s tax take drops in May, but another healthy surplus likely
3h ago

Credit: File photo

South Fulton shooting victim dies after knocking on neighbor’s door for help
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia GOP convention starts in shadow of federal Trump indictment
10m ago
Trump news and a high-profile GOP meeting: How to follow updates from the AJC
3h ago
Georgia’s tax take drops in May, but another healthy surplus likely
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
2h ago
LISTEN: The Georgia GOP convention is a Trump-fueled battle for the party’s soul
10h ago
Braves stack broadcast booth with Hall of Famers for finale vs. Mets
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top