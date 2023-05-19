BreakingNews
Fulton DA teases possible August charges in Trump probe
X

Fulton DA teases possible August charges in Trump probe

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hinted that she might seek indictments in early to mid-August in her long-running inquiry of former President Donald Trump and his allies.

The timetable was disclosed in a Thursday letter to Ural Glanville, Fulton Superior Court’s chief judge, and 20 other county officials. Willis detailed 10 days during the three-week period between July 31 and August 18 in which she plans to direct a large percentage of her staff to work remotely.

“This remote work will reduce the number of Fulton County District Attorney’s office staff in the Fulton County Courthouse and Government Center by approximately 70%,” Willis noted, adding that only her leadership team, armed investigators and a few other teams will be working in the building those days.

The remote work dates correspond with when two regular grand juries with indictment authority are scheduled to meet. What’s known among prosecutors as “Grand Jury A” meets on Mondays and Tuesdays. “Grand Jury B” meets on Thursdays and Fridays.

In the letter, which was first reported by The New York Times, Willis also requested that Fulton judges not schedule trials and in-person hearings during the weeks of Aug. 7 and Aug. 14.

The letter is yet another strong signal that Willis is planning to seek charges against major players who aggressively questioned Georgia’s 2020 election results, including Trump.

Willis previously told local law enforcement officials to be ready for “heightened security and preparedness” between July 11 and Sept. 1 because she predicted her indictment decisions might provoke a significant public reaction.”

In recent weeks, prosecutors have worked to stymie attempts from Trump and a GOP activist to derail their inquiry. They also interviewed a half-dozen “alternate” Republican electors after offering them immunity deals.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Descendants fight to preserve Black cemetery behind Buckhead condo3h ago

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Suspect arrested in case of ‘Baby India’ found in Forsyth County woods
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Metro Atlanta traffic after COVID-19: Five takeaways
2h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Democrat says Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘put a target on my back’
3h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Democrat says Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘put a target on my back’
3h ago

Credit: Southern Poverty Law Center

Abudu narrowly confirmed to Atlanta appeals court by the U.S. Senate
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Disillusioned Republicans return to polls after ‘21 U.S. Senate runoff
9m ago
OPINION: ‘Gut-punched’ lawmakers working through Kemp budget cuts
22m ago
Abudu narrowly confirmed to Atlanta appeals court by the U.S. Senate
17h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top