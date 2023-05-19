Fulton DA teases possible August charges in Trump probe

In the letter, which was first reported by The New York Times, Willis also requested that Fulton judges not schedule trials and in-person hearings during the weeks of Aug. 7 and Aug. 14.

The letter is yet another strong signal that Willis is planning to seek charges against major players who aggressively questioned Georgia’s 2020 election results, including Trump.

Willis previously told local law enforcement officials to be ready for “heightened security and preparedness” between July 11 and Sept. 1 because she predicted her indictment decisions might “provoke a significant public reaction.”

In recent weeks, prosecutors have worked to stymie attempts from Trump and a GOP activist to derail their inquiry. They also interviewed a half-dozen “alternate” Republican electors after offering them immunity deals.