Fulton DA teases possible August charges in Trump probe

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hinted that she might seek indictments in early to mid-August in her long-running inquiry of former President Donald Trump and his allies.
The timetable was disclosed in a Thursday letter to Ural Glanville, Fulton Superior Court’s chief judge, and 20 other county officials. Willis detailed 10 days during the three-week period between July 31 and August 18 in which she plans to direct a large percentage of her staff to work remotely.
“This remote work will reduce the number of Fulton County District Attorney’s office staff in the Fulton County Courthouse and Government Center by approximately 70%,” Willis noted, adding that only her leadership team, armed investigators and a few other teams will be working in the building those days.
The remote work dates correspond with when two regular grand juries with indictment authority are scheduled to meet. What’s known among prosecutors as “Grand Jury A” meets on Mondays and Tuesdays. “Grand Jury B” meets on Thursdays and Fridays.
In the letter, which was first reported by The New York Times, Willis also requested that Fulton judges not schedule trials and in-person hearings during the weeks of Aug. 7 and Aug. 14.
The letter is yet another strong signal that Willis is planning to seek charges against major players who aggressively questioned Georgia’s 2020 election results, including Trump.
Willis previously told local law enforcement officials to be ready for “heightened security and preparedness” between July 11 and Sept. 1 because she predicted her indictment decisions might “provoke a significant public reaction.”
In recent weeks, prosecutors have worked to stymie attempts from Trump and a GOP activist to derail their inquiry. They also interviewed a half-dozen “alternate” Republican electors after offering them immunity deals.
