Hemp products would be tested for THC before they’re sold in stores, and only people over 21 years old would be allowed to buy them under a bill the Georgia House passed Tuesday.

The proposal is an attempt to regulate CBD products that have spread across Georgia and the United States since a federal law legalized hemp farming and distribution in 2018.

CBD can include Delta-8 THC, which has a slightly different chemical structure than traditional marijuana and gives users a recreational high. Marijuana remains illegal in Georgia except for patients authorized to consume it for medicinal purposes.