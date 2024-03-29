The last day of the 2024 Georgia Legislature technically ended early today, but that’s just because Day 40 of the session, which began at 8 a.m. on Thursday, went into overtime.

Approval of a new state budget, the essential task of the session, happened before midnight, but not much before. Some closely watched bills sailed through. Others stalled and died for lack of votes. The session ended with the traditional shower of paper and the declaration of “Sine Die” just before 1 a.m. Friday. Here’s a synopsis of the final day.

The budget, with raises

Lawmakers waited until just before midnight to vote on the new $36.1 billion budget, which is the only required piece of business during each annual legislative session. Included are raises for 300,000 educators and state workers, plus more money for law enforcement, education and mental health programs. State workers would receive 4% increases — up to $3,000 — and teachers would get $2,500 more. Read more.

Tax measures for homeowners

Also approved was a bill to limit how much home assessments can go up each year, with a cap tied to the rate of inflation. The intent is to slow the growth of property tax increases in any one year. In addition, the Senate gave final approval to an increase in the state homestead exemption from $2,000 to $4,000. Read more.

Not passed: Protections for the Okefenokee Swamp

Among the bills that died for lack of votes was a measure to place short-term restrictions on mining near the Okefenokee Swamp. The issue has been in the news because of a proposed permit to allow mining near the Okefenokee, which is on a shortlist for recognition as a World Heritage Site. A proposed bill would not have affected that permit, which would be issued by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, but it would have put a pause on new permits near the swamp until mid-2027. The bill passed the House but did not get a vote in the Senate on Thursday. Read more.

Other bills that failed to pass included a Senate-backed push to place a statue of Georgia-born U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in a state judicial building, a range of measures targeting transgender youths and a revived “religious liberty” bill. Also failing was a resolution backed by House Speaker Jon Burns to protect access to in vitro fertilization in Georgia.

Immigration

GOP leaders invoked the February killing of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus as they pushed House Bill 1105, which passed late Thursday, with provisions to require law enforcement officers to verify the immigration status of people they arrest and cooperate with federal authorities. The bill would punish sheriffs who don’t inform federal immigration agents that someone in custody on a misdemeanor crime has been flagged as potentially being in the country without permission. Read more.

Elections and voting

Republicans on Thursday won approval for a broad elections bill that would reinforce rules allowing activists to challenge voters’ eligibility, eliminate counting ballots with computer QR codes and strengthen ballot security requirements. But they pulled back on more sweeping changes to voting rules. Read more.

Culture wars

A reworked bill that was amended to include a number of hot-button cultural issues failed to come for a vote in the House on Thursday. The original bill, offered by a first-term Democrat, would have offered mental health and suicide prevention resources for student-athletes. It was amended in the Senate to add provisions that would restrict transgender students from using bathrooms or locker rooms that don’t align with their gender identity. Another called for a system to allow parents to be notified every time their child checks a book or item out from a school library. Read more.

Sports betting referendum

It did not happen, once again. The Senate in late February approved Senate Resolution 579, which would have asked voters this November whether they want to make sports betting legal in the state. The House didn’t take up the issue Thursday, despite the backing of a bipartisan coalition, business boosters and Atlanta sports teams. Read more.

What the governor said

Gov. Brian Kemp spoke in both the the House and Senate early Thursday evening, delivering the same speech in each chamber. The theme was a thank-you to members and did not include any legislative demands. “We will need that same cooperation and teamwork throughout this election year,” he said, “if we are to continue delivering the needs of hardworking Georgians.”

Kemp will have more to say and do. Bills that receive final passage still need his signature to become law.