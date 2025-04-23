But colleagues say Sanchez is more than an automatic no vote and is focused on issues he sees as affecting working class Georgians in his Smyrna district, including housing costs and workers’ pay. And by some measures, he was successful.

“Far-right people say he’s a scary socialist, but he’s just fighting for housing, free (school) lunch, public safety and extended library services,” said state Rep. Eric Bell, a Democrat from Jonesboro. “They try to paint him as some radical. But if free lunch is radical, I’m radical. If free health care is radical, I’m radical. If guaranteed housing is radical, I’m radical.”

Where he stood

During his first term in the Gold Dome, Sanchez said he has learned how to develop relationships with members of all ideologies while not betraying his progressive values.

“There’s a good balance where you need to be able to fight when it’s time for you to fight and stand up for people, and there are other times where you need to work with people to get things done,” he said. “I think I’ve been able to learn about what that balance really is over the course of the session.”

Sometimes that put him on the same page with the most conservative members of the House. One bill he and Freedom caucus members voted against would give tax breaks for manufacturing equipment, industrial materials, packing supplies and energy.

“If a corporation wants to do well, they can do it on their own. They don’t need taxpayers to help,” he said. “Sometimes there’s alignment, even with people who may seem like they’re on a completely opposite side of you.”

He also voted against the 2026 budget, which he said failed to address health care and education while beefing up funding for state prisons.

“A budget is a document of where your morals lie and your values align. And I don’t think that this budget is anywhere near what Georgians need,” he said.

It has historically been considered taboo to vote against the budget. Typically, by the time the budget reaches the floor, most Democrats vote for it because they believe they have secured enough wins — whether through line items in the budget, like funding for historically Black colleges and universities, or by getting their bills heard and voted on.

There’s also an element of Southern charm that is part of the culture of the Legislature, which Sanchez said he understands.

“I’m a polite person. That’s how I was raised to be. I am that way with my colleagues in a lot of ways, but I’m also not going to sit back and let things happen without a fight, to be frank,” he said. “It’s just about the balance between not being obsessed with decorum, but also not unnecessarily being an a------ for no reason.”

It’s difficult for any first-year lawmaker to get significant legislation passed. Never mind if they’re a self-described socialist.

But Sanchez was able to get one of his bills in front of the House Judiciary Committee. The legislation would prevent landlords from colluding to set rental prices. While the committee meeting was just a hearing, meaning there was no vote to advance the bill, hearings can be a step for legislation to get discussed and allow for action next year.

Republican state Rep. Matt Reeves, the committee vice chairman who presided over the hearing, said there is bipartisan support to improve housing prices and enable more people to own homes.

“Whether you’re a socialist or whether you’re a free enterprise guy, like me, if you’re trying to solve housing or other problems, you’ve got a seat at the table. And if you’ve got good ideas and solutions, I think that’ll win out,” Reeves said.

Essence Johnson, who chairs the Cobb Democratic Committee, was impressed with Sanchez and said he “definitely exceeded as a freshman.” His election also showed that progressives can be elected in the suburbs, not just Atlanta.

How he fought

Although he ran as a Democrat, Sanchez’s run for office was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America. Matthew Nursey, co-chair of the Atlanta chapter, said Sanchez’s actions during the legislative session are exactly what they want to see.

“Our standard for elected officials is that they’re not just running for themselves to pursue a political career. It’s about building a movement that goes beyond the campaign, beyond just the walls of the Gold Dome,” he said.

Nursery gave Sanchez an “A” for his first legislative session, adding that Sanchez has been visible in protests, at rallies and on social media advocating for the needs of working class people.

There is precedent for having a Socialist in the Capitol. Civil rights leader Julian Bond, who served in the Legislature between the 1965 and 1987, joined the Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee — a precursor to the current party — in the 1970s.

Sanchez is the only DSA-backed candidate in state government, but the organization is interested in running more candidates for the state Legislature. Nursey said the goal is “normalizing the kind of politics that we espouse and strive for at DSA and making sure that we build a bench of more elected officials like Gabriel.”

Nursey also said Sanchez “provides the space for other progressive members of the state Legislature to be a little more ambitious and a little more bold and on principles.”

Although Sanchez is the first Socialist to win a state legislative election, there are other liberal Democrats in the state House who came before him, including Bell, Minority Whip Sam Park, Rep. Ruwa Romman, and Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last year after knocking on the door to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office as he was signing an election bill Democrats opposed. And the Working Families caucus, led by state Rep. Dewey McClain, has been advocating for an increase to the state minimum wage for years.

To his surprise, Sanchez said it wasn’t the socialist label that gave him the most trouble.

“It seems like I got more hate and more negative comments online for being part of the immigrant community than I was for being a socialist,” he said.