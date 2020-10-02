Absentee ballots delayed in Gwinnett because of large envelopes

“Elections administration 101 is to make sure all eligible voters can vote, period,” said Keaton, whose local branch of the Democratic Party wasn’t part of the lawsuit. “Free and fair elections. That’s elections 101, and they’ve been failing at it.”

So far, 120,000 Gwinnett voters have requested absentee ballots, but many them haven’t yet arrived.

Across Georgia, at least 1.1 million of the 1.4 million absentee ballots requested through Thursday have been mailed, although processing times and high volume has kept some voters waiting.

The court settlement was an agreement between the plaintiffs, which include Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the defendants, including Raffensperger and Gwinnett County.

The lawsuit contested the ballot envelope used in previous elections, which was cramped with small type to fit required English and Spanish languages. Gwinnett is the only county in Georgia required by federal law to print election materials in Spanish because of its high Latino population.

The number of ballot rejections for incorrect signatures or missing information dropped during this year’s primary in Gwinnett and across Georgia.

A spokesperson for Gwinnett County said the elections supervisor was not immediately available to comment.

Over 100 counties are using Arizona-based Runbeck Election Services to process absentee ballots until mid-October, but Gwinnett had to find a different company, Fort Orange Press, because of the unusual ballot size. Some counties are handling absentee ballot processing and mailing locally.