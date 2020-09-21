Absentee ballot requests backlogged in DeKalb and Gwinnett

“DeKalb County has seen a significant increase in absentee ballot applications as we approach the 2020 general election. While this is not unexpected, the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office is increasing staffing while thoroughly reviewing all applications to ensure the rights of DeKalb voters are upheld and protected,” Hamilton said Friday.

In Gwinnett, the number of pending online absentee requests rose to 2,870 by Monday.

Elections staff have been processing absentee ballot applications as they arrive, making progress over the last two weeks, said Gwinnett spokesman Joe Sorenson.

Through Sunday, almost 1.2 million Georgia voters had requested absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election, including over 185,000 through the state’s website.

Voters can check the status of their absentee ballot applications on the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Absentee ballot requests in metro Atlanta

Fulton: 137,951

Cobb: 125,000

DeKalb: 116,880

Gwinnett: 103,210

Note: Figures account for accepted absentee ballot requests for mail-in ballots through Sunday.

Source: Georgia secretary of state