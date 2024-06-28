About 100 protesters gather in Home Park neighborhood

Most of the protesters at the park off Tumlin Street wore face masks. None of the participants approached by an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter wanted to be interviewed before the protest began.

A few signs were at the ready that said, “Smash Imperialism, Free Gaza Now.” A large sign stating, “Defund the U.S. war machine,” was placed in the park in front of a children’s playground set.

Shortly after the protest began, about 20 Atlanta police officers on bicycles stopped on the street outside the park’s entrance and observed the protesters as they walked inside the park and listened to music. At least a dozen Georgia State Patrol troopers also gathered on the other side of the park’s entrance.