About 100 protesters gather in Home Park neighborhood

By
1 hour ago

Roughly 100 people gathered at a city park in the Home Park neighborhood, just north of Georgia Tech, for an 8 p.m. protest.

The demonstration is one of many happening around Atlanta ahead of the presidential debate.

Protesters are gathered at Home Park off Tumlin Street.

Credit: Vanessa McCray

icon to expand image

Credit: Vanessa McCray

Most of the protesters at the park off Tumlin Street wore face masks. None of the participants approached by an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter wanted to be interviewed before the protest began.

A few signs were at the ready that said, “Smash Imperialism, Free Gaza Now.” A large sign stating, “Defund the U.S. war machine,” was placed in the park in front of a children’s playground set.

Shortly after the protest began, about 20 Atlanta police officers on bicycles stopped on the street outside the park’s entrance and observed the protesters as they walked inside the park and listened to music. At least a dozen Georgia State Patrol troopers also gathered on the other side of the park’s entrance.

Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to the protest, but remained outside the park around 8:20 p.m.

Credit: Vanessa McCray

icon to expand image

Credit: Vanessa McCray

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

