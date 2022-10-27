Georgia voter sues over false election fraud accusation in ‘2000 Mules’

None of the film’s allegations have been substantiated by law enforcement, and True the Vote has refused to comply with a subpoena from the State Election Board issued in April seeking documents, recordings and names of individuals involved.

“The organization is confident that the claims regarding True the Vote in this litigation will be found to be without merit,” said Brian Glicklich, a representative for True the Vote. D’Souza, a conservative filmmaker, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The film spread the theory that 2,000 people in five states, including Georgia, collected and delivered multiple absentee ballots, a practice called “ballot harvesting.” State election investigators have debunked three cases that arose from the movie, and several more are pending.

“Undeterred by the lack of evidence of voter fraud, defendants resorted to contriving evidence of their own to push this false narrative,” the lawsuit states. “Defendants falsely claimed that cellphone geolocation data conclusively proved that people (the ‘mules’) made multiple trips to ballot boxes to illegally deposit ballots.”

The movie never shows video footage of anyone visiting more than one drop box in a day.

Andrews and his family feel intimidated to vote and worry that they could face physical harm from people who believe the film’s discredited conspiracy theory, according to the lawsuit.

“He will never again be able to vote without looking over his shoulder,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit is seeking an undefined amount of money based on claims of defamation, intimidation and invasion of privacy.