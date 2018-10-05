Revel in these 9 awe-inspiring waterfalls to see in North Georgia

Georgia's tallest waterfall, Amicalola's waters cascade more than 720 feet downward through a gorgeous forest. The views from the top of the falls are spectacular, but there's much more to see. AtlantaTrails.com recommends the Hike Inn Trail that starts at the falls' crest, traveling five miles through a beautifully diverse landscape.

Anna Ruby Falls

Caption A visitor takes in spectacular Anna Ruby Falls in the heart of the Chattahoochee National Forest. Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Unicoi State Park, 3455 Anna Ruby Falls Road, Sautee. 706-878-3574.

Anna Ruby Falls is actually a pair of waterfalls that flows down from a towering cliff. AtlantaTrails.com recommends taking the paved trail starting at the park's visitor's center to climb a ridge above Smith Creek. You'll get a great view as the creek forms multiple tiers of cascading waterfalls.

Minnehaha Falls

Caption Minnehaha Falls makes its way downward over what looks like giant stair steps. Credit: AtlantaTrails.com Credit: AtlantaTrails.com

off of Bear Gap Road, Tallulah Falls. 706-782-3320.

Minnehaha Falls is around 100 feet tall, and the water makes its way down over what looks like giant stair steps. A quarter-mile hike lets you enjoy views of several smaller waterfalls before reaching the main attraction.

Caption Desoto Falls is located in the Chattahoochee National Forest. Credit: Dahlonega.org Credit: Dahlonega.org

Desoto Falls

Off Highway129, Lumpkin County.

Located in the Chattahoochee National Forest, Desoto Falls is another waterfall that consists of a pair. They were named for explorer Hernando de Soto and feature two trails that diverge from the main one. You can explore .3 miles downstream from the trailhead as well as three-quarters of a mile upstream and easily view both falls. Trout fishing is also popular along the creek.

Caption Tallulah Falls is made up of six waterfalls in Tallulah Gorge State Park. Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development Credit: Georgia Department of Economic Development

Tallulah Falls

Tallulah Gorge State Park, 338 Jane Hurt Yarn Road, Tallulah Falls. 706-754-7081. http://gastateparks.org/Tallulahgorge

Tallulah Falls is made up of six waterfalls that AtlantaTrails.com describes as spectacular. The gorge drops nearly 1,000 feet, and you can look down on it from the rim's dizzying heights. Some of the best scenery can be viewed from a suspension bridge that spans 80 feet over the river below as well as an observation deck that lets you see Hurricane Falls up close.

Caption Raven Cliff Falls flows through a fracture in a 40-foot-tall cliff. Credit: AtlantaTrails.com Credit: AtlantaTrails.com

Raven Cliff Falls

3000 Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway, Helen. 706-754-6621. atlantatrails.com/hiking-trails/hiking-to-raven-cliff-falls

Raven Cliff Falls flows through a fracture in a 40-foot-tall cliff, and the entire area around the falls is filled with natural beauty. A hike through a shady forest follows along a trout stream, and you'll also encounter small waterfalls, a large wooden bridge and a swimming hole.

Caption Helton Creek Falls is an ideal place to take the kids since it can be accessed with only a short walk. Credit: AtlantaTrails.com Credit: AtlantaTrails.com

Helton Creek Falls

U.S. Highway 129 S, Blairsville. 706-745-6928. exploregeorgia.org/listing/2245-helton-creek-falls

If you're taking the kids to see a waterfall, Helton Creek Falls is a great choice. Its two waterfalls are located in a beautiful valley, and you can see excellent views after a short walk in the woods. You'll be able to view the top of the falls as well as several side creeks.

Caption Long Creek Falls, located on the Appalachian Trail, has two distinct drops. Credit: ExploreGeorgia.org Credit: ExploreGeorgia.org

Long Creek Falls

Fannin County. www.georgiatrails.com/

Located on the Appalachian Trail, Long Creek Falls is surrounded by a lush valley. You can hike down a short side trail from the Appalachian/Benton MacKaye Trail to see the falls, which has two distinct drops.

Caption Jacks River Falls is one of Georgia's most remote waterfalls. Credit: AtlantaTrails.com Credit: AtlantaTrails.com

Jacks River Falls

Cohutta Wilderness near Blue Ridge. atlantatrails.com/hiking-trails/jacks-river-falls-beech-bottom-trail

Jacks River Falls is one of the state’s most remote and beautiful waterfalls. It cuts through the Cohutta Wilderness, the largest wilderness east of the Mississippi River. You’ll see lush green valleys, wildflowers and plenty of wildlife along the way. The easiest way to reach the falls is via the Beech Bottom Trail, which crosses a few streams on its way to the waterfall. For a more adventurous hike, try the full Jacks River Trail, which crosses the Jacks River and its tributaries more than 40 times.