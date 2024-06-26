On July 4th, runners from around the metro — and around the world — will set off in the world’s largest 10k race.

“There is only one Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race,” Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said. “And we’re excited to show runners and walkers from across the country and around the world why it’s such a special Atlanta tradition.”

For more than 50 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race has been the city’s signature running event. Let New York and Boston have their marathons — the Peachtree’s 10K distance ensures this race is for everyone, from elite world-class runners to people participating in their first-ever running event. And that inclusivity is what has made the AJC Peachtree Road Race the largest 10K event in the world.

Here’s what runners should know ahead of the big day:

Get your race number

Runners who didn’t purchase UPS shipping when they registered will need to pick up their race numbers at the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo presented by Publix. The event takes place from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., July 2 and 3, in Hall C4 of the Georgia World Congress Center.

The expo is a free, two-day event where runners can pick up their bibs. But it’s also an opportunity for competitors to meet, mingle, visit dozens of booths and participate in fun activities.

You’ll need to present an ID and your check-in pass to collect your bib. A friend or family member can pick up your number for you, but they’ll need the same items (a photo or copy of your ID will work).

Course maps

The course for the Peachtree Road Race hasn’t changed much over the years. Runners will start at Lenox Square in Buckhead, then travel down Peachtree Road before turning onto 10th Street in Midtown and finishing at Piedmont Park.

Atlanta Track Club has detailed maps of the start area (with starting waves), race course and finish area available for download on its site.

One new addition to the race this year is the AJC Oasis. Located in the Lenox Square parking lot, just a few steps from the start line, the Oasis will serve as a unique hospitality space for runners and fans alike. Grab a quick (and nutritious) snack and a drink, participate in an on-site warm up. Those not running can watch the live broadcast of the day’s events from this exclusive space — which also features VIP bathrooms and tents for some much-needed shade. And all you have to do to get access is download the new AJC News app.

Start waves

Start wave assignments are performance-based, and runners who submitted times from previous races were assigned to waves according to those times. Participants who didn’t submit results from previous races are assigned to later waves.

Crossing the finish line

As Piedmont Park comes into view, runners will feel the thrill of accomplishment. But the end of the race is just the start of the fun.

As the first runners cross the finish line, the official 2024 Peachtree Road Race T-shirt will be revealed. The T-shirts are coveted mementos of the big day, and longtime participants often have collections of T-shirts from races past.

Once you’ve received your T-shirt, grab some refreshments and have your picture taken. Atlanta Track Club members will meet up at Park Tavern for the post-race party, sponsored by SweetWater Brewing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I get water on the course?

Yes. There will be hydration stations and water sprays along the course.

Does the course have a time limit?

Yes, the course will officially close at 11 a.m. It is also a timed event.

Is the course closed to traffic?

Yes, but participants should remain aware of their surroundings.

What’s not allowed on the course?

Pets, backpacks, wheeled conveyance including baby strollers, bicycles, scooters, skateboards and inline skates, are not allowed.