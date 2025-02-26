WATCH LIVE: 2025 Publix Atlanta Half Marathon & USATF Half Marathon Championship

Livestream starts at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 2.
Runners from across the metro — and from around the region — have gathered in “Running City USA” for this weekend’s Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend.
And while Sunday’s marathon and half marathon are an important part of Atlanta Track Club’s calendar, taking runners “on a route through some of the city’s most historical landmarks and scenic areas showing off its tree lined streets and its authentic southern charm,” the races are doing double duty this year, with the full marathon serving as a qualifier for the Abbott World Marathon Major Wanda Age Group World Rankings, and the half marathon doubling as the USA Track & Field (USATF) Half Marathon Championship.
That means the top three runners will go on to represent Team USA at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in San Diego this September. They’ll also take home thousands of dollars in prize money.
A full weekend for runners of all ages
Apart from the two headline events, Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend, features several events for young runners. On Saturday, Atlanta Track Club will hold 5K, 3K, and 50M Dash races. Children can run multiple distances and try out other activities at the track & Field Zone.
And thanks to the generous support of Coca-Cola UNITED, entry to the youth events is free.
Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend
Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta, GA 30313
Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend Expo: Friday, February 28, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Youth 5K, 3K, and 50M Dash races: Saturday, March 1, starting at 7:45 a.m.
Marathon & Half Marathon: Sunday, March 2, starting at 7:15 p.m.
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
What to know before the Atlanta United season opener Saturday
A fan’s guide to traffic, parking, safety and weather for the first Atlanta United match of the season with an expected sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025
The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.
E-bike rebate program took cars off Atlanta roads, report finds
Over two rounds of applications, more than 11,000 people applied for a rebate, far exceeding the number of available grants.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: Screenshot
White House restores HBCU scholarships after pressure from Ossoff, lawmakers
The 1890 Scholars Program, which has been suspended, was designed to increase the number of students from rural and underserved communities.
New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search
Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival
My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.