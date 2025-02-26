AJC Peachtree Road Race
WATCH LIVE: 2025 Publix Atlanta Half Marathon & USATF Half Marathon Championship

27 minutes ago

Livestream starts at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 2.

Runners from across the metro — and from around the region — have gathered in “Running City USA” for this weekend’s Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend.

And while Sunday’s marathon and half marathon are an important part of Atlanta Track Club’s calendar, taking runners “on a route through some of the city’s most historical landmarks and scenic areas showing off its tree lined streets and its authentic southern charm,” the races are doing double duty this year, with the full marathon serving as a qualifier for the Abbott World Marathon Major Wanda Age Group World Rankings, and the half marathon doubling as the USA Track & Field (USATF) Half Marathon Championship.

That means the top three runners will go on to represent Team USA at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in San Diego this September. They’ll also take home thousands of dollars in prize money.

A full weekend for runners of all ages

Apart from the two headline events, Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend, features several events for young runners. On Saturday, Atlanta Track Club will hold 5K, 3K, and 50M Dash races. Children can run multiple distances and try out other activities at the track & Field Zone.

And thanks to the generous support of Coca-Cola UNITED, entry to the youth events is free.

Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend

Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta, GA 30313

Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend Expo: Friday, February 28, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Youth 5K, 3K, and 50M Dash races: Saturday, March 1, starting at 7:45 a.m.

Marathon & Half Marathon: Sunday, March 2, starting at 7:15 p.m.

