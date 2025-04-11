AJC Peachtree Road Race
Prepare for the AJC Peachtree Road Race with Atlanta Track Club’s In-Training program

Sessions start April 21, so sign up now
Runners gather to train with Atlanta Track Club's In-Training program. (Matthew Timothy Demarko for the Atlanta Track Club}
By AJC Staff
1 hour ago

If you’re preparing to run The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, you might be feeling a little intimidated — running a 10K is no easy feat. But the Atlanta Track Club’s In-Training program can help you meet your goals whether you’re preparing for your first race or attempting to take home a ranked award.

The 11-week program offers in-person and virtual training programs, with sessions starting April 21. Training includes long, structured workouts on Saturdays along with shorter midweek workouts — all led by certified coaches. Plus, there are optional educational opportunities each week with doctors, nutritionists, physical therapists, professional coaches, and other running and walking experts.

Training groups meet all over the metro

For the 2025 program, running and walking experts will provide digital learning opportunities Tuesday evenings, while small group workouts will be held throughout the city on Wednesdays. Longer workouts with larger groups will take place at various locations on Saturdays.

Along with the workouts, there’s also an online platform to build community while training for the world’s largest 10k race. Participants can also take advantage of deals and discounts from sponsors.

When starting out, Atlanta Track Club recommends participants be able run a mile in no more than 18-20 minutes. If participants are unable to meet this pace, they may be asked to reduce the length of their training runs to match training support.

Registration details

Participants must be 18 years old or older, but those under the age of 16 can participate if accompanied by a parent who has signed a release. Registration is required for both parent and child.

It should be noted the program does not provide entry into the race.

Registration for the In-Training program is open now, with workouts beginning April 21, and costs $140. The price jumps to $150 after April 30, so sign up now to get the most training for your money. For more information, visit the club’s site.

