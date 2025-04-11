If you’re preparing to run The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, you might be feeling a little intimidated — running a 10K is no easy feat. But the Atlanta Track Club’s In-Training program can help you meet your goals whether you’re preparing for your first race or attempting to take home a ranked award.

The 11-week program offers in-person and virtual training programs, with sessions starting April 21. Training includes long, structured workouts on Saturdays along with shorter midweek workouts — all led by certified coaches. Plus, there are optional educational opportunities each week with doctors, nutritionists, physical therapists, professional coaches, and other running and walking experts.

Training groups meet all over the metro

For the 2025 program, running and walking experts will provide digital learning opportunities Tuesday evenings, while small group workouts will be held throughout the city on Wednesdays. Longer workouts with larger groups will take place at various locations on Saturdays.