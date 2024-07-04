Susannah Scaroni wins The AJC Peachtree Road Race women’s wheelchair division

“I really push myself on every course, especially a 10k,” Scaroni said after the race. “I had my eyes on top 10 finishing.”

Scaroni took a break during the spring season due to an overuse shoulder injury. The injury has not slowed her down though, with Scaroni setting a World Record for 5000 meters on the track in early June.

“I’m grateful to be out here again giving it my best,” Scaroni said. “I’m just so happy.”