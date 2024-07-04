AJC Peachtree Road Race

Susannah Scaroni wins The AJC Peachtree Road Race women’s wheelchair division

By
1 hour ago

Susannah Scaroni won her third Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race’s women’s wheelchair division Thursday with a time of 21:39.

Scaroni, a 2020 Paralympic gold medalist at 5000 meters, earned her fourth win since 2018 and her third in a row.

Susannah Scaroni crosses the finish line to win the female wheelchair division of the 55th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

“I really push myself on every course, especially a 10k,” Scaroni said after the race. “I had my eyes on top 10 finishing.”

Scaroni took a break during the spring season due to an overuse shoulder injury. The injury has not slowed her down though, with Scaroni setting a World Record for 5000 meters on the track in early June.

“I’m grateful to be out here again giving it my best,” Scaroni said. “I’m just so happy.”

About the Author

Daniela Ramirez is interning with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a sportswriter.

