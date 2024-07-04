Running club members enjoy AJC Peachtree Road Race

Atlanta’s popular run clubs offer a chance for enthusiasts to connect all year long, not only during The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Rebecca Moise, 31, from Midtown regularly joined the Atlanta Run Club and Movers and Pacers during her Peachtree training and plans to complete a half marathon this fall.

“There’s a really huge community out here — runners are very friendly, super welcoming,” Moise said. “I got encouraged to keep on running, even in the heat.”