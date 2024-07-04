Running club members enjoy AJC Peachtree Road Race

Breaking: Black flag issued at AJC Peachtree Road Race due to heat
By
18 minutes ago

Atlanta’s popular run clubs offer a chance for enthusiasts to connect all year long, not only during The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Rebecca Moise, 31, from Midtown regularly joined the Atlanta Run Club and Movers and Pacers during her Peachtree training and plans to complete a half marathon this fall.

“There’s a really huge community out here — runners are very friendly, super welcoming,” Moise said. “I got encouraged to keep on running, even in the heat.”

Some runners registered for the Peachtree slightly more spontaneously.

Margellous Wells, right, and Kristin Johnson, left, show off their medals at the end of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

Credit: Anisah Muhammad

Credit: Anisah Muhammad

Margellous Wells and Kristin Johnson finished their first 10K at a little over an hour.

“Great experience. We would do it again. I feel like us having that experience with running a 5K helped us build our endurance to run this 10K,” Wells said, adding that they usually run 5Ks.

Both are members of Alpha Psi Alpha sorority and the Atlanta Track Club. Their goal is to run the Peachtree again next year and beat their time.

“This was my first time running 6 miles. It was tough, but having the crowd and your friends with you and knowing that the finish line is right there, it was awesome,” Johnson said.

