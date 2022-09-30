AJC Peachtree Road Race announces end to lottery for 2023

Registration for the 54th annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race opens in March, but will not feature a lottery, marking a shift from a three-decade-old tradition. Instead, entry will be granted on a first-come-first-served basis. Atlanta Track Club members, however, will still have exclusive access to registration from March 8 through March 14.

“As endurance events recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to modifying some of our long-held practices to meet the changing needs of walkers and runners,” Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s CEO, said in the press release. “We believe this new process will allow more participants to confidently sign up for the Peachtree while delivering new and exciting benefits to the Club’s dedicated members.”