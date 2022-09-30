AJC Peachtree Road Race announces end to lottery for 2023

The Atlanta Track Club has released the calendar for its 2023 running events. And the biggest news is that next year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race will not use a lottery system to register runners.
Registration for the 54th annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race opens in March, but will not feature a lottery, marking a shift from a three-decade-old tradition. Instead, entry will be granted on a first-come-first-served basis. Atlanta Track Club members, however, will still have exclusive access to registration from March 8 through March 14.
“As endurance events recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we look forward to modifying some of our long-held practices to meet the changing needs of walkers and runners,” Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s CEO, said in the press release. “We believe this new process will allow more participants to confidently sign up for the Peachtree while delivering new and exciting benefits to the Club’s dedicated members.”
Registration prices will begin at $50 for non members and increase with proximity to race day. Atlanta Track Club members can register at a fixed price of $42.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, known as the world’s largest 10k, takes place every July 4 and has continued to build upon its passionate running community for more than half a century. The race attracts runners by the tens of thousands each year, both in person and virtually.
The 2023 racing season kicks off at midnight Jan. 1, 2023 with the Resolution Run 5K and ends Dec. 2, 2023 with the Singleton 20K Relay Grand Prix Finale and volunteer awards banquet. Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend, PNC Atlanta 10 Miler and 5K, Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day and Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race events are all returning at their usual weekend dates. The full calendar can be found here.
