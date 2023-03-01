AJC Peachtree Road Race: 2023 Preview

Unlike in past years, non-members will not have to enter a lottery, but spots are limited, so it’s smart to register as soon as possible. Registration is open until June 4 or until the race reaches capacity.

For elite runners, Atlanta Track Club offers travel and lodging support as well as a prize purse worth more than $100,000.

Atlanta Track Club also sets aside a limited number of entries for supporters of its Kilometer Kids program, a “free, game-based curriculum is designed to teach kids in K-8th grade about goal setting, healthy habits, respect, and community building, all through exposing them to the sport of running.”

Peachtree Junior

Held before the big race, on July 2 ,the Microsoft Peachtree Junior race has become an exciting opportunity for younger racers to experience the fun and the pageantry of the main race.

Kids age 6-14 are invited to run the day’s main event, a timed 1-mile route through Piedmont Park, ending at the same 10th Street finish line as the grown-ups’ race. Young runners will feel the thrill as they approach the finish to the sound of cheering crowds. Kids under 6 can participate in the much shorter Dash competition throughout the day.

Throughout the event, kids can check out the Track & Field Zone in the Meadow to try their skills at mini hurdles, standing broad jumps, agility ladders and more. There will also be a photo-op wall, where they can “pose with the peaches,” stand on the Microsoft Peachtree Junior podium and commemorate the experience with a fun family photo.

Registration for the Microsoft Peachtree Junior opens March 8. The deadline for registration is July 2.

Health & Fitness Expo

It may like the adrenaline of race day, but runners are always excited for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo, presented by Publix, has runners excited. Not only is the expo a great place to pick up your racing number (for those who don’t choose to have them shipped), it’s an opportunity to check out the competition and get into the excitement of the race.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix will take place July 2-3 in Hall C4 of the Georgia World Congress Center. This year’s event will feature fewer booths than in the past, but with a focus on more engaging experiences and activations. Be sure to follow our coverage of the 2023 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race event for more details closer to the expo.

In-Training

Atlanta Track Club’s In-Training for Peachtree is a 10-week training program during the spring and early summer that prepares participants for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. The program is intended for runners and walkers of all abilities including beginner, novice, intermediate and advanced runners (Levels I, II, III, and IV), as well as walkers and run/walk interval users with goals ranging from completing the race for the first time to finishing in the top 100.

Conducted entirely at home, the virtual training program is designed to be flexible in nature for participants around the country.

Registration for In-Training for Peachtree opens March 1. Even if you’re not running the race, the In-Training program is a perfect way to build on a newly discovered interest in running.

Keep up to date on training, cheering on the runners, and more by signing up for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race newsletter.