Faith Kipyegon sets 1,500 world record at the Prefontaine Classic

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kenyan Faith Kipyegon set a world record in the 1,500 meters on Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic, finishing in 3 minutes, 48.68 seconds.

Kipyegon, a three-time Olympic champion in the event, bested her own record of 3:49.04 in the event, set last July before the Paris Games.

Kipyegon, 31, sprinted alone down the stretch at Hayward Field cheered by the crowd. After crossing the finish line, she wrapped herself in the Kenyan flag.