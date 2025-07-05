Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Faith Kipyegon sets 1,500 world record at the Prefontaine Classic

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon set a world record in the 1,500 meters Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic, finishing in 3 minutes, 48.68 seconds
Faith Kipyegon, from Kenya, runs in an attempt to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes, at Stade Charlety in Paris, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Faith Kipyegon, from Kenya, runs in an attempt to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes, at Stade Charlety in Paris, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
By ANNE M. PETERSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kenyan Faith Kipyegon set a world record in the 1,500 meters on Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic, finishing in 3 minutes, 48.68 seconds.

Kipyegon, a three-time Olympic champion in the event, bested her own record of 3:49.04 in the event, set last July before the Paris Games.

Kipyegon, 31, sprinted alone down the stretch at Hayward Field cheered by the crowd. After crossing the finish line, she wrapped herself in the Kenyan flag.

Ethiopian Diribe Welteji was runner-up in 3:51.44.

Last month Kipyegon failed in a bid to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes. She ran 4:06.42 — the fastest mile in history by a woman — at Stade Charléty in Paris.

Her time was better than her world record of 4:07.64 but won’t be recognized because the Nike-sponsored event was unofficial.

Kipyegon also has won the 1,500 at the last three World Championships. She was second in the 5,000 at the Paris Olympics last summer.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

___

More Stories

Keep Reading

Beatrice Chebet, of Kenya, celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the women 5000 meters at the Diamond League Golden Gala Pietro Mennea athletics meet at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Friday, June 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Beatrice Chebet sets world record in 5,000 meters

2h ago

Hellen Obiri wins AJC Peachtree Road Race’s women’s elite division

Hellen Obiri won The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race’s women’s elite division Friday with a time of 31:29.

Wimbledon: Defending champ Barbora Krejcikova comes back to beat Alexandra Eala of the Philippines

The Latest

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, center, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, discuss the ongoing search and rescue efforts after recent flooding along the Guadalupe River during a press conference on Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

Texas officials face scrutiny over response to catastrophic and deadly flooding

8m ago

14 children in Texas are among the 37 dead from flash floods as the search continues for the missing

16m ago

Pope Leo XIV signals continuity on fighting abuse with new head of child protection board

29m ago

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?