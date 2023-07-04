BreakingNews
2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed

Daniel Romanchuk, Susanna Scaroni win wheelchair divisions at AJC Peachtree Road Race

Credit: Miguel.MartinezJimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel.MartinezJimenez@ajc.com

Sports
By
16 minutes ago
X

American Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair division race Tuesday at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race and fellow American Susanna Scaroni won the women’s race.

Romanchuk won with a time of 19:30 and Scaroni a time of 22:11. Romanchuk crossed the line at 6:44 a.m., while Scaroni crossed at 6:48.

The wheelchair division was the first race at the event Tuesday.

Romanchuk’s victory was his sixth consecutive win in the race and sixth overall. His victory tied him with Craig Blanchett for the most open division wins in AJC Peachtree Road Race history. Romanchuk, 24, first participated in the race in 2017 after winning the Junior Peachtree in 2016.

Scaroni, 32, is a third-time champ, defending her title from 2022. She won the Boston Marathon earlier this year.

There were 62 racers in the wheelchair division this year, including participants from seven countries.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race is the world’s largest 10K race. Over 50,000 people were expected to compete this year.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed28m ago

Credit: Arvin.Temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: AJC Peachtree Road Race 2023
20m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

More tragic details emerge of girl whose body found in abandoned apartment
15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia universities tell lt. governor: Millions spent on diversity efforts
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia universities tell lt. governor: Millions spent on diversity efforts
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. takes home two more in-season awards
12h ago
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
Final-round 67 powers Reagan Southerland to Georgia Women’s Am title
David Pollack, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose among many ESPN personalities laid off
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin

2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
At Essence Festival, Atlanta proves that the South still has something to say
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top