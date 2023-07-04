Daniel Romanchuk, Susanna Scaroni win wheelchair divisions at AJC Peachtree Road Race

American Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s wheelchair division race Tuesday at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race and fellow American Susanna Scaroni won the women’s race.

Romanchuk won with a time of 19:30 and Scaroni a time of 22:11. Romanchuk crossed the line at 6:44 a.m., while Scaroni crossed at 6:48.

The wheelchair division was the first race at the event Tuesday.

Romanchuk’s victory was his sixth consecutive win in the race and sixth overall. His victory tied him with Craig Blanchett for the most open division wins in AJC Peachtree Road Race history. Romanchuk, 24, first participated in the race in 2017 after winning the Junior Peachtree in 2016.

Scaroni, 32, is a third-time champ, defending her title from 2022. She won the Boston Marathon earlier this year.

There were 62 racers in the wheelchair division this year, including participants from seven countries.

The AJC Peachtree Road Race is the world’s largest 10K race. Over 50,000 people were expected to compete this year.