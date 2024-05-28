Official 2024 Peachtree Road Race shoe unveiled

Atlanta Track Club has unveiled the official shoe for the 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race. The commemorative red, white and blue running shoe was designed in collaboration with the Club’s partner, adidas.

The shoe is from adidas’ popular Supernova Rise line, which the company describes as “built for everyday runs for the everyday runner — whether it’s your everyday running or walking shoes or what you rely on to get you through a 10K or even up to a marathon.”

The designs differ for men’s and women’s sizes, with the men’s featuring a blue-to-red gradient and the women’s sporting a red-to-blue gradient. Both designs include the Peachtree Road Race logo inside and a signature peach on the tongues.

Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Track Club Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Track Club

Explore Volunteers needed for annual AJC Peachtree Road Race

“We are delighted to partner with Atlanta Track Club,” said Jennifer Thomas, adidas’ Senior Director Global Sports Marketing. “adidas has a long-standing relationship with the city and it is a privilege to be able to serve and support Atlanta, as well as the surrounding communities.”

Atlanta Track Club’s partnership with adidas dates to 2021.

“From young runners taking their first steps, to some of the best masters track and field athletes in the world, to every runner and walker in between, Atlanta Track Club looks to support everyone in their fitness journey,” Club CEO Rich Kenah said at the time. “We are excited to have adidas join us in our goal of ensuring accessibility to running and walking to everyone in the runner life cycle.”

Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Track Club Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Track Club

The shoes are available for purchase when registering to run the AJC Peachtree Road Race, or in the Track Club’s 2024 Peachtree store online.

However you get yours, you’ll be sure to run the Peachtree in style this year!