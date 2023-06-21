X

How virtual runners will submit run times for the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race

AJC Peachtree Road Race
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
It’s time to get ready for the world’s largest 10K

The 2023 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is almost here.

And while Atlanta Track Club expects more than 50,000 runners to make their way down Peachtree Road on race day, thousands more will be joining virtually from home — whether home is across town or halfway around the world.

For the virtual runners, here is how you can submit your run times come race day.

ExploreAJC Peachtree Road Race: FULL COVERAGE

Virtual runners must complete their races and submit their results between July 1 and July 5 at 12:00 p.m., the Atlanta Track Club said.

Each registered virtual runner will receive an email on June 30 including a dedicated link that will be used to submit results. There is no course time limit for virtual runners.

ExploreWhy I run: preparing for the Peachtree Road Race

Virtual runners’ race kits, which include the Peachtree Road Race finisher T-shirt, commemorative bib and sponsor goodies, will be shipped after July 4. For those who purchased a commemorative medal, the medal will also be included in the race kit.

Atlanta Track Club also encourages registered virtual runners to join the Virtual Peachtree Facebook Group, where runners can get to know other virtual participants and share their journeys.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

