2023 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Credit: Hyosub Shin

AJC Peachtree Road Race
By
51 minutes ago
X

July 4th is almost here, and that means tens of thousands of runners will be racing in the 54th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. For all those not taking part in the “World’s Largest 10k,” that means road closures.

From the race’s start near Lenox Square, along its route down Peachtree, to the finish line on 10th street just east of Piedmont, there will be closures on some of the busiest streets in Buckhead and Midtown.

Here’s what you need to know about road closures on race day, courtesy of Atlanta Track Club.

ExploreMARTA, ride-hailing on race day

Starting area closures

At midnight on the 4th, Peachtree Road between Lenox Road and Lenox Parkway will close. Then, around 4:30 a.m., Atlanta Police Department will begin closing off streets to secure the race’s start area. To accomplish this, they’ll be closing the following streets in Buckhead:

  • Peachtree Rd. from Lenox Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.
  • Around Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Road to Lenox Rd.
  • Lenox Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to Ferncliff Rd.
  • Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Rd. to GA 400
  • Phipps Blvd. from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Rd.
  • Wieuca Rd. from Old Ivy Rd. to Roxboro Rd.
  • Roxboro Rd. from Kingsboro Rd. to Peachtree Dunwoody Rd.
  • Prichard Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Oak Valley Rd.
  • Lakeside Rd. from Pritchard Rd. to Kingsboro Rd.
  • Kingsboro Rd. from Roxboro Rd. to Lenox Rd.
  • Oak Valley Rd. from Peachtree Rd. to E. Paces Ferry Rd.

Runners will start the race in waves, starting at 7 a.m. By around 8:30, all runners will have started and APD will reopen the start area to normal traffic.

Along the race route

Once the start area is secured (around 5:30 a.m.), APD will begin closing off all traffic that crosses the race route. That means no one will be able to cross Peachtree between Lenox Square and 10th Street in Midtown.

Crossing the finish line

Already, the stretch of 10th Street between Charles Allen Drive and Monroe Drive is closed. This is the area — in front of Midtown High School — where the post-race events will take place. On Sunday, 10th Street will be closed between Piedmont and Charles Allen for the Microsoft Peachtree Junior.

On race day, the following roads will also be closed:

  • 10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen, 2:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • 10th Street from Peachtree to Myrtle, 4:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia, 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree, 7:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Peachtree Place from Peachtree St. to West Peachtree, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
ExploreFULL COVERAGE: 2023 Peachtree Road Race

About the Author

Editors' Picks

IMPACT IN GA.: Supreme Court strikes down student loan forgiveness plan24m ago

Credit: admin

BREAKING: Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet
1h ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court rules for designer who doesn't want to make websites for gay couples
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Zoo Atlanta to close early on the hottest day so far this summer
5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Zoo Atlanta to close early on the hottest day so far this summer
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia pecan growers rebound from tariffs, a pandemic and hurricanes
3h ago
The Latest

Runners, fans eager to see this year’s AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt
2h ago
Cool tips for safer running in high temps, which are expected July 4th
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2023: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth
Featured

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
6 tips for running in the AJC Peachtree’s famous heat and humidity
4h ago
End of an era: Bill Thorn has run in every AJC Peachtree Road Race, but not this year
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top