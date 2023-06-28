X

AJC Peachtree Road Race 2023: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth

AJC Peachtree Road Race
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

We’re just days away from the 54th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

There is still a virtual option, where participants can map out their own 6.2-mile route, but most participants will be at the starting line on July 4th.

For those making their way to Lenox Square to run in person, be aware there is no parking for participants. Your best bets are MARTA or a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft.

If taking MARTA

Save time on race day by getting a Breeze ticket at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix. Starting this year, MARTA fare stickers are available to put on your bib so you don’t have to figure out where to stash your ticket. These stickers were included in 1,300 early bird race packets and can also be bought at the expo.

You can also buy a ticket or card at MARTA train stations and RideShare stores.

Cards cost $1 each, plus $2.50 for a one-way trip or $5 for a roundtrip. If you already have a refillable Breeze card, be sure to check the expiration date.

Bus service will begin at 5 a.m., with shuttles running between Lindbergh Station and the starting line. You should board at Morosgo Drive. After the race, shuttles will go from Piedmont Park to Lindbergh, with the last shuttle departing at noon.

Click here for bus reroutes.

Rail service will begin at 4 am.; see schedules here.

Lenox station: The gold line (Doraville) is the best way to reach the race start waves near Lenox Station. You can transfer to the gold line at Lindbergh Center Station, or take the nonstop shuttle buses from Lindbergh to Lenox.

Buckhead station: Although not as convenient as the gold line, the red line to North Springs station is open and will exit on Peachtree Street. However, MARTA recommends all participants ride the gold line for easier access to the start line.

The Atlanta Streetcar will run 8:15 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. More details can be found at www.itsmarta.com/take-marta-july-4th.aspx.

Ride sharing

If you prefer to have Uber, Lyft or a friend drive you, the race will have designated drop-off spots at:

  • GA 400 and Lenox Road
  • Peachtree Street and Narmore Drive
  • East Paces Ferry and Roxboro roads

After the race, make your way to MARTA’s Midtown Station to take the train home.

The Midtown Station is a 15-minute walk from Piedmont Park. You can enter from 10th Street (north) or Peachtree Place (south).

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

