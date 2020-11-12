AJC Peachtree Road Race 2020: What to know about Peachtree Junior

This year, children 14 and younger can participate in a Mile or Dash virtually at any time on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. Young runners, walkers and pacers are encouraged to finish their mile or dash between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, November 26 and submit their results at this link.

When can you register?

Registration is available online and must be done by the cut-off date on Nov. 19 at 11:59 p.m.

What’s the cost?

It’s $15 for kids to participate in the Mile and $10 for participation in the Dash.

What swag can you get?

Peachtree Junior participants will be sent race kits leading up to race day in November. Included in the kit will be a race number, short-sleeved Mizuno T-shirt, medal and sponsor goodies including a race-day snack.

Kits will be shipped in waves as well as those from the AJC Peachtree Road Race and could take several weeks to arrive. Visit the Atlanta Track Club website for details.