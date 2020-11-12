AJC Peachtree Road Race 2020: What to know about Peachtree Junior

While the Atlanta Track Club requires the AJC Peachtree Road Race participants to be at least 10 years old on the day of the event, younger kids don’t have to sit out the annual tradition. Just as the world’s largest 10K is going virtual on Thanksgiving this year, so is the kid-friendly counterpart, Peachtree Junior.
Much like there were questions about what this year’s AJC Peachtree Road Race would be like amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are a few things to know about Peachtree Junior and plans for youngsters to join virtually.
What is the Peachtree Junior?
An event for children of all ages, the Peachtree Junior allows kids to experience the spectacle, prestige and bustle of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. There are two distances kids can participate in: the Mile, which is for children ages 6-14, and the Dash, which is for kids age 6 and under.
How is it going virtual?
This year, children 14 and younger can participate in a Mile or Dash virtually at any time on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. Young runners, walkers and pacers are encouraged to finish their mile or dash between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, November 26 and submit their results at this link.
When can you register?
Registration is available online and must be done by the cut-off date on Nov. 19 at 11:59 p.m.
What’s the cost?
It’s $15 for kids to participate in the Mile and $10 for participation in the Dash.
What swag can you get?
Peachtree Junior participants will be sent race kits leading up to race day in November. Included in the kit will be a race number, short-sleeved Mizuno T-shirt, medal and sponsor goodies including a race-day snack.
Kits will be shipped in waves as well as those from the AJC Peachtree Road Race and could take several weeks to arrive. Visit the Atlanta Track Club website for details.