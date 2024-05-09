AJC Peachtree Road Race is a celebration for Atlanta Council chief Doug Shipman

What does the Peachtree mean to the city?

It’s such a celebration of running in Atlanta. You see older folks, younger folks, fast runners, slow runners, walkers, families, people doing their first Peachtree, people doing their 40th. Then you have all the people lining the course, playing music, ringing cowbells and holding signs. It’s really a party.

Do you have a favorite part of the race?

I so love running past the “blessing of the runners” (by Dean Sam Candler of the Cathedral of St. Philip about 2 miles into the course). It’s such a wonderful moment of all those other things coming together. The other best part is running up the steep hill with all the patients lined up in front of the Shepherd Center cheering for you — although the truth is, you’re cheering for them. And it’s great to see people thanking the police, fire department and folks from public works, high-fiving them for their service.

You’re trying to talk me into running Peachtree for the first time. What do you say?

The hallmark of the Peachtree is that there’s a place for everyone. The people who are walking it for the 15th time are just as much a part of the race as the elite athletes at the front. Whoever you are, you will find your pace and you will find your people.