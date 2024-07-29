One of Atlanta’s oldest Catholic churches undergoes renovation amid concerns

The life-sized crucifix displayed above the altar now hangs in the church’s reception area. The apse mural seen above the altar and crucifix will be painted over with a new mural.

Credit: Basilica of Sacred Heart of Jesus Credit: Basilica of Sacred Heart of Jesus

Gary Wolf, 75, has attended the church for roughly 40 years. He said he learned of the “drastic” changes last year when he walked into mass over Memorial Day weekend and saw renderings set up in the rectory. The lack of transparency, he said, led him to quit attending.

“It is a bit of a debacle. It’s very sad situation,” Wolf said. “They’re tearing the whole altar apart, removing our crucifix, which is a major artifact, a huge crucifix that is a focal point of our church. They are totally making it look like some kind of art deco facility or something, and it will completely destroy the historical reverence of the church.”

Other parishioners who have attended the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus for decades are also hurt and angry by what is happening. They say the project, dubbed “For Such a Time as This,” is dismantling not only the building’s history, but also the history of so many families who watched their children married at that altar and then their grandchildren baptized.

Several people remembered how they sat and comforted each other in the wooden pews during funerals of friends and loved ones. They found solace in the church they loved for its simple design but also filled with bright stained glass windows and aged artifacts.

Explore Grant awarded to renovate historic West Hunter Street Baptist Church

“Sacred Heart was like going home,” said Alison McGowan, 61, a volunteer at the church and whose family were members for decades. “It was so inviting. When you walked in, you felt like you were at home with your family.”

A change.org petition urging the Archdiocese of Atlanta to stop the renovation has garnered more than 800 signatures since May. Other parishioners troubled by what they say has been a lack of transparency about the plans created another website, “Sacred Heart Dialogue: Save Our Sanctuary,” where people voice their opposition to the changes.

“‘[The project] removes most of the historic furnishings and artifacts in our church. A new, modern, sleek interior will replace our historic interior,” says the website.

“Many want our Basilica to continue to look and feel like an early 20th century Roman Catholic Church, a historic church. … At this point our congregation is deeply divided. Only consensus will erase the division. Only through dialogue will we reach consensus,” says the website.

Credit: Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Credit: Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus

The full scope of this project will provide the Basilica with a “renewed and inspiring decorative scheme that recaptures and respects the original architectural intent while maintaining the prayerful and inviting warmth of our sacred space,” according to the church.

A “For Such a Time as This” capital campaign has raised $800,000 so far with another $1.6 million pledged. The money has all come from parishioners, said Maureen Smith, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

The amount of money raised and input Father John Howren has received is a solid indication that the majority of parishioners support the redecoration project, Smith said.

“I am sorry if [some parishioners] felt left out, but the parish made every effort to include all parishioners, including a year-long invitation to come to the design studio and give input,” she said. “These sessions in the design studio did result in changes to the plan based on parishioner concerns. And I believe the parish tried very hard to include all parishioners.”

Explore Apache Christ icon controversy sparks debate over Indigenous Catholic faith practices

Sacred Heart was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976. The application to be named to the registry noted the artistic Romanesque architecture of the building. It also detailed the interior of the church, including the apse mural from 1939 that many parishioners are seeking to save.

There are no restrictions, including demolition, of places listed on the National Register unless the property is involved in a project that receives federal assistance.

In 1990, the church received a landmark designation from the city of Atlanta, which prohibits demolition in most cases. In 2010, the church was designated a minor basilica by the Vatican.

Smith said the church hired consultants Conrad Schmitt Studio Inc., known for its hand-painted interior finishes, and Rambusch Lighting Co. Both companies are well-versed in historical preservation and have assured Sacred Heart none of their work will erase any history, she said.

The designations also only deal with the exterior of the building, so none of the work being done inside the church would violate any historical designation criteria, she said.

“A church is a living community, and a church building is a place where this living community comes in meets, and so sometimes you have to make changes that reflect the fact that people are meeting there every week,” Smith said.

She also said she didn’t think a National Historic Registration designation “seeks to impede the faith community by dictating how the interior space should look from one era to the to another.”

“It’s also a civic designation, so I don’t think a civic designation would interfere with how a religious organization would operate,” she said.

David Y. Mitchell, executive director of the Atlanta Preservation Center, said Smith and the Archdiocese of Atlanta are wrong about what it means to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The 1976 application for the church includes numerous details about the interior of the church. Changing the interior, such as painting over the apse mural with a new one, could cause the church to be knocked off the National Register, he said.

If that happens, the church would not be eligible for federal assistance while planning continues to ramp up to build The Stitch, an urban greenspace, over the Downtown Connector where Sacred Heart is located, Mitchell said.

Mitchell also wants the church to commit to reuse or relocate any of the replaced furnishings to ensure historic preservation, especially the pews.

“At the very base level, these pews are a continuity between the things around the parishioners. The things around them may change, but where they sit is always the same,” he said. “That is an example of what gives a person the kind of connection they’ve always had at the church.

“What we’re talking about is ripping stuff out, removing all the pews and putting in marble floors. I mean, it’s just extreme,” Mitchell said. “This is why we need to prioritize historic preservation now more than ever.”

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner Rough Draft Atlanta. Rough Draft publishes Reporter Newspapers, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at RoughDraftAtlanta.com or on Instagram @RoughDraftATL.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.