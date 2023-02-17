Grant awarded to renovate historic West Hunter Street Baptist Church

“We would meet there, sit and talk,” with others during the movement, he said. “We would get inspired and it gave us the confidence. We found strength in each other.”

Durley later served an an interim pastor of the church in 2021.

Although it is no longer used as a functioning church, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams (D-5th) said in a statement that it is “still a sacred place—the house of Reverend Abernathy’s legacy. And as I so often say of the giants of the civil rights movement who preceded me: I have an obligation to build on their legacy.”

Williams said the funds will be used to restore the sanctuary and Abernathy’s office exactly as it was when he served as the church’s 16th pastor from 1961 to 1990.. The funds will also be used to add a community center on the property

“The grant is not creating a museum,” rather the funds will “transform Historic West Hunter Street Baptist Church a living, active community space. People will come here to learn more about Rev. Abernathy and then carry on his work. This truly honors the legacy of Rev. Abernathy.”

The church moved to 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. in 1973.

Williams also introduced the Ralph David Abernathy, Sr. National Historic Site Act, which would add the property to the National Register of Historic Places,