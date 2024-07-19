Georgia teen operates one of the oldest scoreboards in the country

Credit: Katie Tucker/The Telegraph Credit: Katie Tucker/The Telegraph

Kendrick called his supervisor, Ben Remelius, who grabbed a rake.

“It’s really funny and kinda jarring to get a call that’s like, ‘there’s a snake up here,’” said Remelius.

The snake jumped down on its own without much rake prodding, and Kendrick returned to work.

Kendrick grew up in Macon, Georgia and played baseball at Central High School, where his favorite position was right field. Now the 19-year-old is stationed behind the right field wall of Luther Williams Field, working on one of the oldest scoreboards in the country. It was built with the stadium in 1929.

Georgia heat

Kendrick is a junior at Tennessee State University, majoring in human performance and sports science. He said he’s planning to get a master’s degree in sports management, and he wants to do something based in sports, though he’s not exactly sure what yet.

This summer, he wanted to get a job in athletics and hopes to work his way up to interning for the Bacon next year.

As for the Georgia heat, Kendrick says it’s not that bad.

“It’s hot but I’m not really doing a lot,” Kendrick said.

Credit: Katie Tucker/The Telegraph Credit: Katie Tucker/The Telegraph

However, he does consistently get water bottles from the concession stand.

On his shifts, Kendrick said he sometimes listens to music to help him stay focused, and he has fun talking to some of the outfielders.

“I know one time — I can’t remember who was playing — He hit a home run and it went over the scoreboard,” Kendrick said. “He played outfield too, so when he came back he was like next time I’m gonna hit you with the next one.”

Explore Braves to offer new seating options at Truist Park

The man behind the hit was Catawba Valley Stars outfielder Asafa Jones, a Jackson State University freshman.

Kendrick said he’s also had conversations with people in the parking lot, who recognize him as the scoreboard guy. He enjoys those conversations, though the scoreboard isn’t the place you’d expect to find them.

“Interacting with people is probably the best part,” said Kendrick.

Credit: The Telegraph Credit: The Telegraph

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner The Telegraph in Macon. The Telegraph provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Macon and middle Georgia at macon.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.