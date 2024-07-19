Partner

Georgia teen operates one of the oldest scoreboards in the country

Luther Williams Field scoreboard operator Christian Kendrick changes the score on the manual scoreboard during the Macon Bacon game against Catawba Valley Stars on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Macon, Georgia. Luther Williams Field saw extensive renovations in 2018, but the scoreboard remains the original from the park’s opening in 1929. (Photo Courtesy of Katie Tucker/The Telegraph)

Credit: Katie Tucker/The Telegraph

Credit: Katie Tucker/The Telegraph

Luther Williams Field scoreboard operator Christian Kendrick changes the score on the manual scoreboard during the Macon Bacon game against Catawba Valley Stars on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Macon, Georgia. Luther Williams Field saw extensive renovations in 2018, but the scoreboard remains the original from the park’s opening in 1929. (Photo Courtesy of Katie Tucker/The Telegraph)
Partner Badge Logo
By Ava Chatlosh, The Telegraph
1 hour ago

This story was originally published by The Telegraph.

The Macon Bacon’s scoreboard operator says his least favorite part of the job is something you might not expect: Snakes.

“I think it was my first day, actually. I was on the scoreboard, and a snake fell off the top of the scoreboard onto the standing part right next to me, and we just looked at each other,” said Christian Kendrick, who can be seen doing the crucial job at every Macon Bacon home game this season.

19-year-old Christian Kendrick is a junior at Tennessee State University, majoring in human performance and sports science. He's currently the scoreboard operator for the Macon Bacon at Luther Williams Field. (Photo Courtesy of Katie Tucker/The Telegraph)

Credit: Katie Tucker/The Telegraph

icon to expand image

Credit: Katie Tucker/The Telegraph

Kendrick called his supervisor, Ben Remelius, who grabbed a rake.

“It’s really funny and kinda jarring to get a call that’s like, ‘there’s a snake up here,’” said Remelius.

The snake jumped down on its own without much rake prodding, and Kendrick returned to work.

Explore‘Kevin Bacon,’ one of baseball’s punniest mascots, sizzles for attention

Kendrick grew up in Macon, Georgia and played baseball at Central High School, where his favorite position was right field. Now the 19-year-old is stationed behind the right field wall of Luther Williams Field, working on one of the oldest scoreboards in the country. It was built with the stadium in 1929.

Georgia heat

Kendrick is a junior at Tennessee State University, majoring in human performance and sports science. He said he’s planning to get a master’s degree in sports management, and he wants to do something based in sports, though he’s not exactly sure what yet.

This summer, he wanted to get a job in athletics and hopes to work his way up to interning for the Bacon next year.

As for the Georgia heat, Kendrick says it’s not that bad.

“It’s hot but I’m not really doing a lot,” Kendrick said.

Luther Williams Field scoreboard operator Christian Kendrick sits up on the elevated manual scoreboard during the Macon Bacon game against Catawba Valley Stars on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Macon, Georgia. Luther Williams Field saw extensive renovations in 2018, but the scoreboard remains the original from the park’s opening in 1929. (Photo Courtesy of Katie Tucker/The Telegraph)

Credit: Katie Tucker/The Telegraph

icon to expand image

Credit: Katie Tucker/The Telegraph

However, he does consistently get water bottles from the concession stand.

On his shifts, Kendrick said he sometimes listens to music to help him stay focused, and he has fun talking to some of the outfielders.

“I know one time — I can’t remember who was playing — He hit a home run and it went over the scoreboard,” Kendrick said. “He played outfield too, so when he came back he was like next time I’m gonna hit you with the next one.”

ExploreBraves to offer new seating options at Truist Park

The man behind the hit was Catawba Valley Stars outfielder Asafa Jones, a Jackson State University freshman.

Kendrick said he’s also had conversations with people in the parking lot, who recognize him as the scoreboard guy. He enjoys those conversations, though the scoreboard isn’t the place you’d expect to find them.

“Interacting with people is probably the best part,” said Kendrick.

ajc.com

Credit: The Telegraph

icon to expand image

Credit: The Telegraph

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner The Telegraph in Macon. The Telegraph provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Macon and middle Georgia at macon.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Ava Chatlosh, The Telegraph
Editors' Picks

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Some in Ga. earn too much to get Medicaid but not enough to buy private insurance plan

Credit: AP

Atlanta set to receive nearly $11 million to provide services to migrants

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Highs in 80s with more rain this evening, through weekend

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points

Credit: John Spink

Microsoft outage grounds planes, upends businesses. Delta, United affected
37m ago
The Latest

Credit: Darrell Roaden/Ledger-Enquirer

Olympic shooters at Fort Moore prepare for Paris. I tried to compete against them
Unexpected mining operation upsets residents near Alabama’s bald eagle territory
Trump’s environmental impact endures, at home and around the world
Featured

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Republicans in metro Atlanta cheer Trump on final night of convention
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: Tennis, Bob Ross class
Photo of Fani Willis found on Trump shooter’s cellphone